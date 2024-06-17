‘Saltburn’ Vinyl Filled With Bathwater to be Released - Noise11.com

A vinyl edition of the ‘Saltburn’ soundtrack is coming with the disc filled with bathwater as a nod to one of the key scenes in the movie. Blood Records has announced the release of the collectible soundtrack.
Tracklist:
Bloc Party – This Modern Love
Ladytron – Destroy Everything You Touch
Cold War Kids – Hang Me Up To Dry
Arcade Fire – No Cars Go
Tomcraft – Lonliness
Mason Vs Princess Superstar – Perfect
Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Murder On The Dancefloor
MGMT – Time To Pretend
Babybird – You’re Gorgeous
Girls Aloud – Sound Of The Underground
The Killers – Mr Brightside
Benny Benassi & The Biz – Satisfaction
The Cheeky Girls – Have A Cheeky Christmas
The black comedy psycho thriller ‘Saltburn’ has been streaming on Amazon Prime since November 2023. It stars Barry Keoghan as Oliver Quick, a struggling student who works out how to manipulate the wealthy. The “bathwater” vinyl is a reference to the scene where Oliver watches his friend Felix masturbate in the bath and then he drinks his friends semen infused bathwater.
Rotten Tomatoes rates the movie at 71%.
