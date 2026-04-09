 Sarah Blasko Announces Forgotten World EP - Noise11 Music News
Sarah Blasko performing live, acoustic guitar in hand, stage lighting illuminating her face

Sarah Blasko photo by Mclean Stephenson

Sarah Blasko Announces Forgotten World EP

by Paul Cashmere on April 9, 2026

in New Music,News

Revered Australian singer-songwriter Sarah Blasko unveils Forgotten World, a companion EP of tracks from her I Just Need To Conquer This Mountain sessions, arriving May 1.

by Paul Cashmere

Revered four-time Platinum-selling and three-time ARIA Award-winning Australian musician Sarah Blasko has announced Forgotten World, an EP featuring previously unreleased tracks from the recording sessions of her critically acclaimed seventh studio album, I Just Need To Conquer This Mountain. The title track and opening single, Forgotten World, is out now with an accompanying live video, offering a first glimpse of the EP’s reflective sonic landscape.

Blasko describes the project as “forgotten” songs that were originally recorded and mixed alongside her 2024 album but set aside to avoid a 15-track release. “Now, that day is here – surprise! It’s a bonus to I Just Need To Conquer This Mountain, but thematically it’s different. It’s about forgotten dreams, conjuring up new ones, reminding yourself that you’re only human,” she said. The title track layers warm piano and droning guitars over shining synths, with Blasko singing, “I will be redeemed to myself and my love.”

Recorded at Rancom Street Studios in Eora/Sydney with engineer Brent Clark, the EP was produced by Blasko and mixed by Kenny Gilmore, known for his work with Weyes Blood, Julia Holter, and Ariel Pink. Blasko reflected that the original sessions were “probably the most relaxed and free feeling” she had experienced, capturing an intimate and exploratory approach to her songwriting.

Across a career spanning over two decades, Blasko has released seven solo albums, beginning with 2004’s The Overture & the Underscore, which received critical praise and eventually achieved Platinum status. Subsequent releases-including What The Sea Wants, The Sea Will Have (2006), As Day Follows Night (2009), I Awake (2012), Eternal Return (2015), Depth of Field (2018), and I Just Need To Conquer This Mountain (2024)-have cemented her reputation as one of Australia’s most accomplished contemporary artists. Four of her solo albums have reached Platinum sales, and six debuted in the ARIA Top 10. In addition, Blasko is a three-time ARIA Award winner with 18 nominations, a J Award winner, and has been shortlisted three times for the Australian Music Prize.

Blasko’s collaborations include the folk-pop trio Seeker Lover Keeper, alongside Holly Throsby and Sally Seltmann, and her work scoring productions for Bell Shakespeare and the Sydney Dance Company. Her cover of Cold Chisel’s Flame Trees resurfaced in popular culture after featuring in Netflix’s Heartbreak High, inspiring a remix by Cub Sport.

Thematically, Forgotten World continues Blasko’s exploration of introspection and emotional nuance. It offers a quieter counterpoint to the ambitious scope of I Just Need To Conquer This Mountain, highlighting her ability to conjure profound intimacy through sparse instrumentation and evocative lyrical storytelling. For music fans and critics alike, the EP underscores Blasko’s enduring relevance and her skill in crafting songs that resonate beyond the immediate pop landscape.

Blasko will perform as part of Great Southern Nights on Gadigal Land in Sydney on May 6 before embarking on a UK and European tour. These performances mark the next chapter in a career defined by both artistic ambition and a meticulous attention to craft, reaffirming her status as one of Australia’s foremost singer-songwriters.

Tour Dates
May 6, Sydney, Great Southern Nights

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