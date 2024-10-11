 Sean Combs Trial Date Set For May 2025 - Noise11.com
Diddy Facebook photo

Sean Diddy Combs Facebook photo

Sean Combs Trial Date Set For May 2025

by Music-News.com on October 11, 2024

in News

Sean Combs lawyer has revealed what the rapper has found the “roughest part” of being behind bars.

Combs was refused bail again after being accused of racketeering, sex trafficking and using transportation to engage in prostitution, and is currently in prison waiting for his trial – which has been set for May 2025.

Now his lawyer Marc Agnifilo has spoken about how the shamed star is coping with life in jail.

“I think the food’s probably the roughest part of it,” he told reporters outside the New York courthouse on Thursday, after the trial date was set.

Another of Combs’ lawyers, Anthony L. Ricco added Combs is “making an adjustment,” despite being refused bail again. “Sometimes, the more you push a person down, the stronger they get. Nobody’s OK with staying in jail.”

Combs was in court on Thursday when the judge ruled he will stay behind bars until May. His mother and children attended the hearing. He blew kisses to them after the decision was made before he was led out of a side door in the courtroom.

It’s believed Combs will testify in court during his trial.

“I don’t know that I could keep him off the stand,” Agnifilo said on TMZ’s documentary The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment. “I think he is very eager to tell his story. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide. He looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

