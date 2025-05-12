Sean 'Diddy' Combs Jury Braced For Lurid Detail - Noise11.com

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ jury has been warned about lurid details of alleged ‘freak off’ parties as a trial involving him got underway.

Combs was arrested last year and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The star has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, and a trial is now underway following jury selection last week.

In the months since Combs’s September 2024 arrest, there have been many reports looking back at the star’s past parties, which it is claimed included sex workers and saw attendees engage in sexual acts.

Combs’s defence team, which includes Teny Geragos, has argued that Musk had been known to have violent outbursts, but argued he was not party to sex trafficking.

In an opening statement at the Southern District of New York Federal Court, Geragos is quoted by the Daily Mail saying, “You will hear about swinger parties…they will testify about things that should never be heard in a Federal courtroom, that he liked to watch… You may not like that, but you are not here to judge him for his sexual preferences.”

TMZ reported on Monday that the court heard that Combs forced former girlfriend Cassie Ventura to engage in sex acts with male sex workers.

They report that it is claimed Combs became violent when he learned she had started seeing other men, allegedly attacked her, and allegedly blackmailed her by threatening to release videos of her having sex with male escorts.

It is also reported the court was shown footage of Combs brutally beating Ventura in the corridor of a Los Angeles hotel in 2016 – similar footage has previously been aired by CNN.

The case continues.

music-news.com

