The Living End Announce Pop-Up Shows for ‘Alfie’ - Noise11.com

The Living End will play two ‘pop-up’ pub gigs for Sydney and Melbourne May 15 and 16.

The shows will launch a brand new The Living End song titled ‘Alfie’.

Fans who saw The Living End on the current Red Hot Summer shows will have already heard the song live.

Chris Cheney posted:

“I haven’t written a TLE song this simple since our first album.

It’s a shot in the arm.

It’s a homecoming and a rediscovery.

It’s TLE embracing minimalism and plugging back in to the raw uplifting power of a three chord rock n roll song; cause dammit they matter!

Stripped, chopped and straight to the point.

At its core, The Living End has always been somewhere between AC/DC, Little Richard and The Clash.

Who is Alfie?

Alfie is rock n roll.

Alfie is the music Industry.

Alfie is the roadies forced to get regular jobs after Covid crippled the local scene.

Alfie is radio.

Venues are closing their doors, radio doesn’t play enough local artists, touring is getting harder and harder.

It all feels like it’s in a coma.

Alfie is a wake up call.”

Melbourne and Sydney shows – JUST ANNOUNCED

Corner Hotel, Melbourne – Thursday May 15

Metro Theatre, Sydney – Friday May 16

