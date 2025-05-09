 The Living End Announce Pop-Up Shows for ‘Alfie’ - Noise11.com
The Living End at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Winston Robinson

The Living End at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Winston Robinson

The Living End Announce Pop-Up Shows for ‘Alfie’

by Paul Cashmere on May 9, 2025

in News

The Living End will play two ‘pop-up’ pub gigs for Sydney and Melbourne May 15 and 16.

The shows will launch a brand new The Living End song titled ‘Alfie’.

Fans who saw The Living End on the current Red Hot Summer shows will have already heard the song live.

Chris Cheney posted:

“I haven’t written a TLE song this simple since our first album.
It’s a shot in the arm.
It’s a homecoming and a rediscovery.
It’s TLE embracing minimalism and plugging back in to the raw uplifting power of a three chord rock n roll song; cause dammit they matter!
Stripped, chopped and straight to the point.
At its core, The Living End has always been somewhere between AC/DC, Little Richard and The Clash.
Who is Alfie?
Alfie is rock n roll.
Alfie is the music Industry.
Alfie is the roadies forced to get regular jobs after Covid crippled the local scene.
Alfie is radio.
Venues are closing their doors, radio doesn’t play enough local artists, touring is getting harder and harder.
It all feels like it’s in a coma.
Alfie is a wake up call.”

Melbourne and Sydney shows – JUST ANNOUNCED
Corner Hotel, Melbourne – Thursday May 15
Metro Theatre, Sydney – Friday May 16

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bjork photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bjork Movie ‘cornucopia’ Screening Worldwide in Cinemas Until May 16

The Bjork concert movie ‘cornucopia’ is screening in cinemas worldwide including Australia until May 16.

19 hours ago
Usher To Play First Aussie Shows Since 2018

This will be Usher’s fourth live shows in Australia. Usher first toured Australia in 2003, again in 2011and for RNB Fridays in 2018.

1 day ago
Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down
3 Doors Down Cancel Dates After Brad Arnold Diagnosed With Cancer

3 Doors Down has been forced to cancel their latest tour after the band's lead singer and drummer, Brad Arnold, was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

2 days ago
Bloc Party
Bloc Party Receive Ivor Novello Award

The Ivors Academy has today announced that the four original members of Bloc Party are set to receive an Ivor Novello Award in the Outstanding Song Collection category. This award recognises the pioneering indie-rock band’s exceptional ability and legacy in songwriting throughout their 25-year career. Kele Okereke, Russell Lissack, Gordon Moakes and Matt Tong will be honoured with the award at The Ivors with Amazon Music which takes place at Grosvenor House in London on Thursday 22 May 2025.

2 days ago
The Jesus Lizard Photo Credit: Joshua Black Wilkins
The Jesus Lizard To Play First Australian Shows Since 1998

The Jesus Lizard will return to Australia in 2025 for their third Australia tour and first since 1998.

3 days ago
Andre 3000 7 Piano Sketches
Andre 3000 Drops Surprise New Music

Andre 3000 released a surprise album after stepping out at the Met Gala.

3 days ago
Keith Urban, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne 2014 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Keith Urban Wins Triple Crown At Academy of Country Music Awards

Keith Urban will be honoured with the Triple Crown Award at this year's Academy of Country Music Awards.

3 days ago