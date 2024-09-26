Sigur Rós To Perform With The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in 2025 - Noise11.com

Sigur Rós will return to Australia in 2025 for orchestra shows including two performances with the iconic Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in May.

Sigur Rós last toured Australia in 2022 and previously in 2017, 2012 and before that a four year in a row run in 2008, 2007, 2006 and 2005.

Sigur Rós formed in Reykjavik, Iceland in 1994. They have released eight albums over the past 30 years. ‘Takk’ (2005), ‘Með suð í eyrum við spilum endalaust’ (2008), ‘Valtari’ (2012) and ‘Kveikur’ (2013) all went Top 20 in Australia.

The most recent album ‘Átta’ was released in 2023.

SIGUR RÓS AUSTRALIAN ORCHESTRAL TOUR 2025

Sat 17 May – AEC Theatre, Adelaide

Mon 19 May – Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne

Tue 20 May – Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne

Fri 23 May – Venue To Be Announced, Sydney*

Sat 24 May – Venue To Be Announced, Sydney*

Sun 25 May – Venue To Be Announced, Sydney*

Tue 27 May – QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane

Wed 28 May – QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane

