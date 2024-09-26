 Sigur Rós To Perform With The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in 2025 - Noise11.com
Sigur Ros

Sigur Ros

Sigur Rós To Perform With The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in 2025

by Paul Cashmere on September 26, 2024

in News

Sigur Rós will return to Australia in 2025 for orchestra shows including two performances with the iconic Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in May.

Sigur Rós last toured Australia in 2022 and previously in 2017, 2012 and before that a four year in a row run in 2008, 2007, 2006 and 2005.

Sigur Rós formed in Reykjavik, Iceland in 1994. They have released eight albums over the past 30 years. ‘Takk’ (2005), ‘Með suð í eyrum við spilum endalaust’ (2008), ‘Valtari’ (2012) and ‘Kveikur’ (2013) all went Top 20 in Australia.

The most recent album ‘Átta’ was released in 2023.

SIGUR RÓS AUSTRALIAN ORCHESTRAL TOUR 2025
Sat 17 May – AEC Theatre, Adelaide
Mon 19 May – Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne
Tue 20 May – Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne
Fri 23 May – Venue To Be Announced, Sydney*
Sat 24 May – Venue To Be Announced, Sydney*
Sun 25 May – Venue To Be Announced, Sydney*
Tue 27 May – QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane
Wed 28 May – QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Diddy Facebook photo
Christian Combs, son of Sean Combs, Is Also Accused of Sexual Assault

The apple doesn’t fall fare from the tree, or should we say the lube doesn’t spill far from the bottle. Christian Combs, the son of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, has also been named in a sexual assault lawsuit along with his father.

2 days ago
Joan As Police Woman
Joan As Police Woman To Return To Australia in 2025

Joan As Police Woman will return to Australia in 2025, three years after her 2022 tour.

2 days ago
Sean Diddy Combs, music news, noise11.com
At Least 200 Celebrities Are Attached To Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Diddy will (at worse) take down and (at best) embarrass a list as long as over 200 celebrities from the music, movies and television sectors when the court hears more about the infamous “freak offs” sex parties.

3 days ago
Kasey Chambers
Kasey Chambers Adds Six Months Of Australian ‘Backbone’ Dates In 2025

In October 2024 Kasey Chambers will release her 13th album ‘Backbone’ and then take the show on the road with six months of Australian dates announced starting January 23, 2025.

3 days ago
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Gallagher Whines Media Was Unfair To His Last Performance

Liam Gallagher has slammed fans who criticised his performance at Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua's heavyweight title fight on Saturday.

3 days ago
Jane's Addiction in Melbourne 2023 photo by Bron Robinson
Perry Farrell Seeks Medical Treatment After On-Stage Meltdown

Perry Farrell's wife has revealed the Jane's Addiction frontman has sought medical help after his onstage attack on bandmate Dave Navarro.

3 days ago
Sean Diddy Combs, music news, noise11.com
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs To Remain in Jail For At Least Six Months and Possibly Life

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs have never be a free man again after being denied bail after being charged with multiple sex crimes.

September 19, 2024