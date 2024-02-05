 Simon Burke To Play Wizard In Wicked - Noise11.com
Simon Burke in Wicked

Simon Burke in Wicked

Simon Burke To Play Wizard In Wicked

by Paul Cashmere on February 5, 2024

in News

Simon Burke is switching from Moulin Rouge to Wicked to play The Wizard in the upcoming edition of Wicked for Melbourne.

For the past three years Burke has been Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge. He will join the cast of Wicked Melbourne when the show opens back at its original venue the Regent Theatre on 2 March.

Simon Burke is overjoyed to play the Wizard in Melbourne. “I’ve seen WICKED in London and New York and loved it, then saw the magnificent Australian cast in Sydney recently and fell in love with the show all over again. I’m beyond excited to join these wonderful performers in what I think is a perfect production, and can’t wait to get started.”

Producer John Frost for Crossroads Live, on behalf of his co-producers, said, “We’re very excited to welcome Simon Burke to the land of Oz. Simon has a prestigious career on stage, television and film and is an audience favourite – he will make a wonderful Wizard of Oz, joining our astonishing cast. Tickets sales for WICKED have been defying gravity in Melbourne, and the previews we have added are almost sold out. I’m sure Melbourne fans will be thrillified that we’ve added extra performances through to June due to huge demand. WICKED is a proven blockbuster all around the world and has become one of the most loved musicals of all time. Get your tickets Melbourne; they’re flying out the door.”

Wicked Melbourne will also feature Christian Ambesi, Conor Bann-Murray, Brittany Carter, Olivia Castagna, Eli Cooper, Matt Cranleigh, Joseph Donovan, Sage Douglas, Bayley John Edmends, Todd Jacobsson, Rohan Khanna, Andrew Kroenert, Elisha Zion Lee, Jordan Malone, Emily Monsma, Matilda Moran, Jackson Reedman, Amelia Sanzo, Edward Smith, Ksenia Teliatnikova, Lucas Van Rhijn, Jessica Vellucci, Mietta White and Jun Woodfield.

MELBOURNE SEASON DETAILS
Venue Regent Theatre, Melbourne
Season From 2 March
Performance Times Wed-Sat 7.30pm, Matinees Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm & 6:30pm
Prices: From $79.00 (transaction fees apply)
Bookings: ticketek.com.au or phone 1300 111 011

Noise11.com

