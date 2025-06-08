Jimmy Barnes Plays First Defiant Tour Show And Premieres A Chunk of The New Album Live - Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes has played the first show of the Defiant tour in Adelaide, South Australia, on the day his 21st solo album ‘Defiant’ was released and showcases how ‘Defiant’ is an album from show ready songs to play live.

The Saturday night audience at AEC Theatre were the first fans in the world to hear most of this album performed live for the very first time. The setlist included eight of the 10 tracks with only ‘Long Road’ and ‘Nothing Comes From Nothing’ left off the show.

‘Defiant’ is the most powerful Barnes album in years. From the moment you play the record the anthemic ‘That’s What You Do For Love’ sounds like it was written for a stage. That’s pretty much the case for the entire album. It is an album to be played live and that is exactly what Jimmy is doing, at least for the first show of the tour.

The Defiant tour has not started off as a nostalgia show. Songs from the 2019 and 2021 albums ‘My Criminal Record’ and ‘Flesh and Blood’ remain, there are only three Chisel and six of the 19th century solo hits round up the setlist (so far).

Here’s what the first show of the Defiant tour looked like:

Flesh and Blood (from Flesh and Blood, 2021)

I’d Die to Be With You Tonight (from For The Working Class Man, 1985)

Choirgirl (from Cold Chisel, East, 1980)

Defiant set-

New Day (from Defiant, 2025)

Damned If Do, Damned If I Don’t (from Defiant, 2025)

That’s What You Do for Love (from Defiant, 2025)

Never Stop Loving You (from Defiant, 2025)

Dig Deep (from Defiant, 2025)

Sea Of Love (from Defiant, 2025)

Beyond The Riverbend (from Defiant, 2025)

Defiant (from Defiant, 2025)

Flame Trees (from Cold Chisel, Twentieth Century, 1984)

Shutting Down Our Town (from My Criminal Record, 2019)

Lay Down Your Guns (from Two Fires, 1990)

No Second Prize (from Bodyswerve, 1984)

Ride the Night Away (from For The Working Class Man, 1985)

Working Class Man (from For The Working Class Man, 1985)

Encore:

Driving Wheels (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)

Khe Sanh (from Cold Chisel, Cold Chisel, 1978)

Dates are:

Saturday, June 7 – AEC Theatre, Adelaide

Sunday, June 8 – Riverside Theatre, PCEC, Perth

Friday June 13 and Saturday, June 14 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Friday June 20 and Saturday, June 21 – The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Friday, June 27 – State Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, June 28 – Canberra Theatre, Canberra

