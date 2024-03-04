 Sinead O'Connor Estate Demands Trump Stop Using Her Music At Rallies - Noise11.com
Sinead O’Connor’s estate has issued a cease-and-desist letter to Donald Trump to prevent him playing her music at his political rallies.

Trump has been playing Sinead’s 1990 hit, Nothing Compares 2 U at various rallies as he campaigns for re-election in the 2024 Presidential Race.

Sinead died in 2023, but her estate has claimed the singer would have hated being associated with the right-wing politician.

“Throughout her life, it is well known that Sinéad O’Connor lived by a fierce moral code defined by honesty, kindness, fairness and decency towards her fellow human beings,” her estate said in a joint statement with Chrysalis Records.

“It is no exaggeration to say that Sinéad would have been disgusted, hurt and insulted to have her work misrepresented in this way by someone whom she herself referred to as a ‘biblical devil.'”

In 2020, Sinead told Hot Press, “I actually do believe Donald Trump is the biblical devil, the fucker….I know this may sound extreme – I don’t really give a flying fuck what everyone else thinks — but I am convinced the man is actually a Satanist.”

