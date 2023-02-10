 Skunk Anansie's Skin Awarded OBE By King Charles - Noise11.com
Skin of Skunk Anansie

Skunk Anansie’s Skin Awarded OBE By King Charles

by Paul Cashmere on February 10, 2023

in News

Deborah Dyer (aka Skin) from Skunk Anansie, has been awarded the OBE (Order of the British Empire) by King Charles.

Skunk Anansie posted on their socials, “Congrats to our very own Skin for receiving her OBE from King Charles yesterday! 🤩 What an incredible achievement!”

Skin said the award was ‘not bad for a skinny black girl from Brixton who fell in love with rock and roll’.

Skunk Anansie released six albums between 1995 and 2016. ‘Paranoid & Sunburnt’ (1995) reached no 8 in the UK and no 61 in Australia. The second album ‘Stoosh’ reached no 9 in the UK and no 37 in Australia.

