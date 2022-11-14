 Snoop Dogg and Patti Smith Nominated For Songwriters Hall of Fame - Noise11.com
Snoop Dogg and Patti Smith Nominated For Songwriters Hall of Fame

by Music-News.com on November 15, 2022

in News

Snoop Dogg, Patti Smith, and Gloria Estefan have been nominated for the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

On Monday, officials for the organisation, which is dedicated to recognising the work and lives of composers and lyricists, announced the nominees for the class of 2022.

A songwriter with a notable catalogue of songs qualifies for induction 20 years after the first significant commercial release of a track.

In addition to the rapper and iconic singers, nominees for the performing songwriters’ category included Bryan Adams, Clem Burke, Debbie Harry, and Chris Stein of Blondie, The Doobie Brothers, Vince Gill, Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart, Electric Light Orchestra founder Jeff Lynne, Bill Berry, Peter Buck, Mike Mills, Michael Stipe of REM, Sade Adu, and Steve Winwood.

As for the non-performing category, nominees included Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Glen Ballard, Dean Dillon, Franne Golde, Bobby Hart and Tommy Boyce, Sandy Linzer and Denny Randell, Roger Nichols, Dan Penn and Spooner Oldham, Dean Pitchford, Teddy Riley, Liz Rose, and Tom Snow.

Eligible voting members will have until 28 December to turn in ballots.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala is set to take place in New York City on 15 June 2023.

