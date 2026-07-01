 Snow Patrol Premiere Kylie Song With Global Recording Deal For BMG - Noise11 Music News
Snow Patrol by Tom Beard

Snow Patrol by Tom Beard

Snow Patrol Premiere Kylie Song With Global Recording Deal For BMG

by Paul Cashmere on July 1, 2026

in New Music,News,Noise Pro

Snow Patrol have signed a new global recording agreement with BMG and will launch the partnership with the release of a new collaboration with Kylie Minogue, titled These Alarms.

by Paul Cashmere

Snow Patrol have entered a new chapter in their recording career, signing a worldwide deal with BMG that covers future studio recordings. The announcement coincides with the release of the band’s new single These Alarms, a collaboration with Kylie Minogue.

The deal brings one of Britain’s most successful alternative rock bands into the BMG fold as the company continues to expand its artist roster with established international acts. For Snow Patrol, the agreement follows the release of their 2024 UK No. 1 album The Forest Is The Path and signals the beginning of their next recording cycle.

The first release under the new partnership carries a backstory that stretches back to sessions for The Forest Is The Path. According to the band, These Alarms was originally written with Kylie in mind and recorded during the album sessions. Rather than include it on the record, Snow Patrol elected to hold the song back until a version featuring Kylie herself could be completed.

Commenting on the new agreement, Snow Patrol said, “We are delighted to be working with BMG. We’ve known Alistair and his team for a long time and he and everyone at the label have always been enthusiastic supporters and champions of music and creativity.

We’re excited about working together on new SP music. We can’t wait to get started.”

BMG President for the UK, Continental Europe and APAC, Alistair Norbury, described Snow Patrol as “one of the great songwriting bands of their generation”.

“There’s a rare consistency to their work, songs built on emotional honesty that continue to resonate around the world,” Norbury said. “At BMG, we’re focused on long-term artist partnerships, and we’re proud to work with the band as they focus on new music and enter their next creative chapter.”

Formed in the mid-1990s, Snow Patrol emerged from the UK indie scene before becoming one of the defining rock bands of the 2000s. Their catalogue includes Chasing Cars, Run, Open Your Eyes and Just Say Yes. The band has accumulated multi-platinum album sales, multiple UK No. 1 records, BRIT Awards and Grammy nominations.

The new agreement also deepens BMG’s relationship with the group beyond recordings. The company already represents the music publishing interests of Snow Patrol members Gary Lightbody and Nathan Connolly.

For BMG, the signing adds another high-profile act to a UK roster that spans multiple genres and generations, including Kylie, Lily Allen, Louis Tomlinson, Johnny Marr, MARINA, The Script, Simple Minds, Suede, Rick Astley and emerging artist Meek.

The immediate focus now turns to These Alarms and the next phase of Snow Patrol’s recording career. With a new label partner in place and fresh material already being released, the band appears poised to begin another chapter nearly three decades after its formation.

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