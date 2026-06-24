 Deux Visages Sign To Pure Noise Records And Preview Debut Album With ‘Always You' - Noise11 Music News
Deux Visages by Juliette Boulay

Deux Visages by Juliette Boulay

Deux Visages Sign To Pure Noise Records And Preview Debut Album With ‘Always You’

by Paul Cashmere on June 24, 2026

in New Music,News

Deux Visages have announced a new label home with Pure Noise Records and unveiled the single ‘Always You’, the first preview of the band’s forthcoming debut album.

by Paul Cashmere

Miami-born trio Deux Visages have signed with Pure Noise Records and released the new single and video for ‘Always You’, marking the first glimpse of their debut full-length album. The band, comprising vocalist Daphney Hanono, guitarist Jack Chiu and bassist Tony Jouvin, have paired the label announcement with a song that explores themes of longing, grief and the difficult transition from childhood into adulthood.

The signing represents another significant step in the rapid development of a group that first connected through direct messages while still at high school. In the years since, Deux Visages have built a reputation through a succession of independent releases, extensive live performances and support slots alongside Mannequin Pussy, julie and Wunderhorse.

For Pure Noise Records, a label known for developing emerging alternative acts, the addition of Deux Visages reflects the growing attention surrounding the band’s blend of dream-pop and alternative rock. The release of ‘Always You’ arrives as anticipation builds for their debut album, which is scheduled for release in 2026.

Hanono described the new track as a creative milestone for the band.

“It’s the song that we always wanted to write,” she said.

She explained that the song centres on feelings of helplessness and emotional distance.

“It’s about being a fly on the wall and watching over someone you love. It’s about longing, uncertainty, and fear. Essentially, a song that’s written to be a cry for someone that won’t hear.”

Musically, ‘Always You’ combines expansive melodies with understated arrangements, allowing its emotional themes to remain at the forefront. The song examines the tension between preserving childhood memories and confronting the realities of growing older, a theme that has increasingly surfaced in contemporary alternative music as younger artists address identity, change and personal growth through their work.

The release also highlights how quickly Deux Visages have evolved since their formation. Early industry interest led to a deal with Atlantic Records after the group’s live performances began attracting attention. Subsequent singles and an EP established a foundation for the band, while a relocation from Miami to Philadelphia provided a new creative environment and helped refine their artistic direction.

That progression is evident in ‘Always You’, which presents a more focused and confident version of the sound the trio have been developing over recent years. The combination of dream-pop textures and emotionally direct songwriting has become a defining characteristic of the band.

While it remains early days for Deux Visages, their move to Pure Noise Records suggests the next phase of their career will be centred on building a long-term identity around a full-length album. The release of ‘Always You’ provides the first indication of where that journey may lead.

With a debut album now on the horizon and a new label partnership in place, Deux Visages enter 2026 with growing momentum and a clear opportunity to expand their audience beyond the underground scene that first embraced them.

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