Johnny Marr Announces The Age Of Everything And Unveils New Single Spin - Noise11 Music News

Johnny Marr has announced his fifth solo album, The Age Of Everything, marking his first full-length studio release since 2022’s Fever Dreams Pts 1-4. The former Smiths guitarist has also released the album’s lead single, Spin, ahead of the record’s October release through BMG.

by Paul Cashmere

Johnny Marr will release his fifth solo studio album, The Age Of Everything, on 2 October through BMG, accompanied by a new single, Spin, which serves as the first preview of the project. The announcement arrives as Marr prepares for some of the largest headline concerts of his solo career, including a major London arena performance and a sold-out hometown show in Manchester.

The new album follows Fever Dreams Pts 1-4, the expansive double album released in 2022 during the pandemic era. The Age Of Everything comprises 10 new songs and was developed across multiple locations, with material written in London, refined while touring North America’s east coast, and ultimately recorded in Manchester, the city where Marr was born and raised.

The announcement is significant because it marks the latest chapter in a solo career that has steadily expanded since Marr stepped out from the long shadow of The Smiths. While his reputation as one of Britain’s most influential guitarists remains firmly tied to the groundbreaking Manchester band, his recent work has increasingly focused on his role as a songwriter, frontman and recording artist in his own right.

Marr described the album as a reflection of contemporary life and the often contradictory relationship between technology, culture and creativity.

“This is the record that’s been the most cathartic,” Marr said. “The title came to me early in the process and became an inescapable idea. It seemed to sum up the way I think a lot of people are feeling. It’s all encompassing, but it’s not necessarily a negative statement.”

He added: “There’s a sense of overwhelm in the culture brought about by technology, but looking at it with a different light, there could also be a sense of possibility.”

Spin introduces many of the themes explored throughout the album. Built around Marr’s trademark guitar work and driving rhythm section, the track examines the relentless pace of modern life and the challenge of navigating an era shaped by constant information flow. Marr has described the song as an opening statement for the album’s broader themes.

The record’s creation also reflects an unusual development process. Rather than completing the material entirely in the studio, many of the songs evolved during live performances before recording sessions began. That approach allowed Marr to test arrangements and audience responses while touring, refining the material before entering the studio.

The release comes during a period of renewed public attention for Marr. Interest in his work has remained high amid ongoing discussion surrounding the legacy of The Smiths, particularly following reports over the past two years that reunion proposals had been explored but ultimately rejected. Marr has repeatedly stated that he has no plans to revive the influential group.

Instead, his focus remains on expanding a solo catalogue that began with The Messenger in 2013 and continued through Playland, Call The Comet and Fever Dreams Pts 1-4. Those records established Marr as a contemporary artist rather than simply a custodian of past achievements, blending elements of alternative rock, electronic textures and the melodic guitar style that first brought him international recognition.

Beyond his solo recordings, Marr has maintained an active collaborative career, working with artists including Modest Mouse, The Cribs, Electronic, The Pretenders, The The, Pet Shop Boys and Hans Zimmer. More recently he has continued performing with a range of artists while developing new solo material.

Looking ahead, The Age Of Everything will arrive alongside an ambitious touring schedule. Marr has already sold out Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl and will headline London’s Wembley Arena in October, the largest solo indoor show of his career. Additional festival appearances across Europe are also planned throughout the northern summer.

For Marr, the album represents another step in a solo journey that has now stretched across more than a decade. With Spin providing the first glimpse of the new material, The Age Of Everything positions one of British music’s most influential guitarists to enter the next phase of his career with a record focused firmly on the present.

The Age Of Everything Tracklisting

Spin

Beyond The Rain

It’s Time

How Come

Ophelia

That Feeling

In And Out Of Love

Just Once More

Fire With Fire

All In A Life

Dates:

28 June 2026, Antwerp, Live Is Live Festival

4 July 2026, Ewijk, Down The Rabbit Hole Festival

6 July 2026, Leeds, Stylus

7 July 2026, Liverpool, O2 Academy Liverpool

9 July 2026, Manchester, Castlefield Bowl

10 July 2026, Dublin, Iveagh Gardens

16 July 2026, Verona, Verona Concert Date

17 July 2026, Rome, Rome Concert Date

18 July 2026, Puglia, Puglia Concert Date

20 July 2026, Udine, Udine Concert Date

21 July 2026, Sardinia, Sardinia Concert Date

23 July 2026, Granada, 1001 Musicas Festival

9 August 2026, Mysłowice, OFF Festival

21 August 2026, Bodø, Parken Festivalen

24 October 2026, London, Wembley Arena

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