Fleshwater Announce Australian Tour For November 2026 - Noise11 Music News

Fleshwater will return to Australia this November for a five-date national tour, bringing their acclaimed second album 2000: In Search Of The Endless Sky to local audiences alongside American hardcore outfit Ingrown and Sydney band Secret World.

by Paul Cashmere

American rock band Fleshwater have announced their first Australian headline tour since the release of their second album 2000: In Search Of The Endless Sky, with the Massachusetts group set to play five shows across Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth in November 2026.

The tour arrives after a breakthrough period for the band. Over the past year Fleshwater have expanded their international profile through extensive touring with Deftones and The Mars Volta, a performance at Coachella 2026 and the release of their sophomore album. The Australian dates mark the band’s return to a market that has embraced their blend of shoegaze, alternative rock, grunge and hardcore, a sound that has positioned them among the most discussed emerging acts in contemporary heavy music.

Originally formed in Boston by Anthony DiDio and Matt Wood, both members of Vein.fm, Fleshwater began as a side project before rapidly developing its own identity. The group’s earliest material emerged from songwriting sessions dating back to 2017, with the track ‘Linda Claire’ becoming a pivotal release after its arrival in 2019.

That song introduced listeners to a sound built from contrasting influences. Drawing on elements associated with 1990s alternative rock, shoegaze and post-hardcore, Fleshwater combined melodic textures with heavier dynamics. The track helped establish a cult following and became the foundation for the band’s growing reputation within underground music circles.

The release of the demo2020 EP in February 2020 further expanded their audience. By the time Fleshwater issued their debut album We’re Not Here To Be Loved in November 2022, expectations had grown significantly. The album was met with strong critical support and elevated the band beyond its origins as an offshoot of Vein.fm.

Their rise continued through appearances at major festivals including Lollapalooza, Riot Fest, Sound & Fury and Sick New World. Touring also became a key part of the band’s growth, with headline runs and support slots helping establish a live reputation that has become central to their success.

The current Fleshwater line-up features Anthony DiDio on vocals and guitar, Marisa Shirar on vocals, guitar and keyboards, Jeremy Martin on bass, Jon Lhaubouet on guitar and Josian Ramos on drums. While critics have applied labels including shoegaze, alternative metal, post-hardcore and grunge-inspired rock, the band’s appeal has often stemmed from its refusal to fit neatly into a single category.

The release of 2000: In Search Of The Endless Sky represented the next stage in that evolution. Issued in September 2025, the album featured the singles ‘Jetpack’ and ‘Last Escape’ and arrived nearly three years after the debut album. The record further expanded Fleshwater’s sonic palette while maintaining the emotional intensity that has defined the project since its earliest recordings.

The Australian tour also highlights the continued strength of the international heavy music touring circuit. Joining Fleshwater on all dates will be Idaho hardcore band Ingrown, whose aggressive style has earned growing attention in the United States. Sydney act Secret World will open the east coast and Adelaide shows, although they will not appear at the Perth performance.

The November run offers an opportunity to see a band at a significant point in its development. Fleshwater’s trajectory from underground side project to international touring act has accelerated rapidly over the past several years, and the forthcoming shows will be their largest Australian headline appearances to date.

With momentum generated by a successful second album cycle, major festival appearances and high-profile touring opportunities, the November dates will provide an indication of how far Fleshwater’s audience has expanded since the release of ‘Linda Claire’ and the band’s first recordings less than a decade ago.

Dates:

Thursday, November 5, Brisbane, The Triffid

Saturday, November 7, Sydney, Liberty Hall

Sunday, November 8, Melbourne, 170 Russell

Wednesday, November 11, Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Thursday, November 12, Perth, Magnet House

Ticketing details: DAL pre-sale begins Thursday, June 25 at 11am AEST. General public tickets go on sale Friday, June 26 at 11am local time.

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