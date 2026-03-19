Son Little Shares “Whip The Wind” Ahead Of New Album ‘Cityfolk' - Noise11.com

Son Little has unveiled the new track “Whip The Wind” as anticipation builds for the release of his latest album, ‘Cityfolk’, which drops tomorrow. The song previews the record’s blend of rhythmic innovation and reflective storytelling, cementing Aaron Earl Livingston’s place as one of contemporary music’s most compelling voices.

by Paul Cashmere

Philadelphia-born, Atlanta-based singer, songwriter, and producer Son Little has long defied categorisation, seamlessly moving through R&B, soul, blues, hip-hop, rock, and folk. “The industry likes to keep artists in little boxes,” Livingston admits, “but my music has always had flashes of country, rock and folk, as well as hip-hop, blues and R&B. I live in the spaces between genres.” With ‘Cityfolk’, his fifth studio album under the Son Little moniker, he fully embraces that ethos.

“Whip The Wind” sets the tone for the album, combining Afro-Latin polyrhythms with a hypnotic shaker and a smooth synth line reminiscent of early-1970s Stevie Wonder. While the groove is infectious, the track carries a pointed message about recognising the human cost of power. It’s the kind of duality that has defined Son Little’s career: music that invites movement while inviting reflection.

Recorded in January 2025 at Muscle Shoals, Alabama, ‘Cityfolk’ was shaped by the same town whose studios in the late 1960s became the birthplace of protest anthems and soulful classics. There, Little collaborated with Ben Tanner, two-time Grammy-winning musician and member of Alabama Shakes, to develop sketches born from personal epiphanies and family histories. “It’s all due to music that was created in defiance of that legacy,” he says of Muscle Shoals. “It’s a symbol of what can be accomplished when barriers are broken down.”

Son Little’s career has been defined by thoughtful collaborations and festival stages that range from Bonnaroo to the Montreal Jazz Festival. He has worked with The Roots, RJD2, and Mavis Staples, often performing alongside artists such as Leon Bridges and Kelis. NPR has praised him for “impeccably crafted songs,” a description that carries through to his latest work, where he balances songwriting, vocal arrangement, and DIY production with striking precision.

The album’s tracklist is as follows:

Rabbit

Whip The Wind

Let’s Get Involved

It’s Your World

Cherry

Bottomless

Be Better

The Valley

In Orbit

Paper Children

Breathe

Son Little, the son of a preacher, channels that background into a voice that is both intimate and expansive, blending storytelling with rhythmic complexity. Over the past decade, his live performances and recordings have revealed an artist committed to craft, authenticity, and musical exploration. ‘Cityfolk’ promises to extend that legacy, offering both longtime fans and new listeners a chance to experience the full breadth of his vision.

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