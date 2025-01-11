Soul Legend Sam Moore of Sam & Dave Dies At Age 89 - Noise11.com

Sam Moore, the legendary Stax/Atlantic Records singer of Sam & Dave fame, has died from complications to surgery at the age of 89.

Sam Moore and Dave Pratter had classic soul hits with ‘Hold On I’m Coming’, ‘Soul Man’ and ‘I Thank You’.

Sam & Dave songs were recorded by ZZ Top (I Thank You), Elvis Costello (I Can’t Stand Up For Falling Down), The Blues Brothers (Soul Man) Linda Ronstadt and Ivan Neville (When Something Is Wrong With My Baby) and Fabulous Thunderbirds (Wrap It Up).

Artists who have recorded their songs include Bryan Ferry, Eurythmics, Tom Jones, Peter Frampton, Aretha Franklin, The Hollies and Eric Clapton & BB King.

Sam Moore was the tenor voice in the duo. On his solo album ‘Overnight Sensational’ he sang duets with Jon Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Mariah Carey, Steve Winwood and Paul Rodgers.

More also sang with Springsteen again on his soul covers band in 2022.

Sam & Dave performed together from 1964 to the first breakup in 1970. The Blues Brothers 1979 recording of ‘Soul Man’ gave their career a resurgence.

Sam & Dave regrouped because of the movie momentum but the pair broke up in 1981. Dave died in a car crash in 1988. Moore made an appearance in ‘Blues Brothers 2000’. In 2002 his previously unreleased 1971 album ‘Plenty Good Lovin’ was released. Moore was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992.

Sam Moore died in hospital in Coral Gables, Florida on 10 January 2025.

