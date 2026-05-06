South Summit Scale New Heights With ‘Heartless' Ahead Of Run It Back Album And Biggest Australian Tour Yet - Noise11 Music News

Perth band South Summit have unveiled new single ‘Heartless’, a key track from forthcoming album Run It Back, as the group prepare for their biggest Australian headline tour to date and an expanded international touring schedule across New Zealand and Europe.

by Paul Cashmere

West Australian band South Summit are accelerating into a career-defining phase with the release of their new single ‘Heartless’, a track that signals both the emotional centre and sonic expansion of their upcoming second album Run It Back, due on June 12.

The release arrives at a crucial moment for the Perth outfit. Already in the middle of an international touring cycle that has taken them through the United Kingdom and Europe supporting The Terrys, the band are now preparing for their largest Australian headline shows yet this July, before returning overseas for an extensive New Zealand and European run later in the year.

‘Heartless’ is the fourth song revealed from Run It Back and continues the momentum generated by previous singles ‘On The Dash’, ‘Top Of The Hill’ and ‘We Are’.

Written during a creative retreat in Yallingup, Western Australia, ‘Heartless’ emerged quickly during what the band describe as a breakthrough writing session. Frontman Zaya said the song was developed during the first formal recording sessions for the album.

“We went down south and recorded this one at our mate’s massive property. This was our first session where we officially started the album,” he said. “It’s a real heartbreak story about a past relationship. It’s about heartbreak, but it’s uplifting at the same time, it flips that feeling so people can feel a bit better about themselves.”

Bandmate Nath said the track was completed in an unusually short period of time, becoming one of the defining moments of the album sessions.

“We started this tune on the last day of that writing trip. We had three hours left and just ran with an idea. It was pretty much started and finished within that time. It had an instant impact, it’s quite a heartfelt song.”

Musically, ‘Heartless’ pushes South Summit further beyond the reggae-infused indie rock foundations that first introduced the band to Australian audiences. While traces of those early influences remain, the new material incorporates stronger dance and house-inspired melodic structures, giving the track a broader crossover appeal without abandoning the warmth and storytelling that shaped their earlier releases.

That evolution reflects a wider trend currently emerging across Australian alternative music, where younger bands are increasingly drawing from electronic production, groove-based rhythms and genre hybridisation rather than remaining locked into traditional rock formats. South Summit have gradually moved in that direction since their formation in 2020, building a catalogue that stretches across indie rock, reggae, funk, hip hop and psychedelic influences.

Their 2023 debut album The Bliss marked a major breakthrough for the group, reaching No.2 on the Australian Album Chart and establishing them as one of Western Australia’s fastest-rising acts. Earlier EP releases Merlin’s in 2021 and Creatures in 2022 laid the groundwork for that success, helping the band develop a loyal audience through relentless touring and word-of-mouth momentum.

Since then, South Summit’s profile has continued to expand. They have shared stages with Tash Sultana, toured with The Dreggs and performed at large-scale festivals including Spilt Milk alongside international artists such as Kendrick Lamar and Dominic Fike.

The latest single also arrives with an ambitious accompanying video filmed atop Bluff Knoll in Western Australia. The production required the band and a minimal crew to begin a pre-dawn climb before filming performances on the summit.

“For the Heartless video, we were up at 1am starting the four-hour hike up Bluff Knoll with just a tiny crew, literally just our videographer and a drone operator,” the band said. “By the time we got to the top we were already cooked, but we just kept running takes over and over on the mountain. We were completely exhausted, but it looked exactly how we pictured it, so it was 100% worth it.”

At the same time, South Summit have built a growing international touring footprint. Following the July Australian dates, the band will perform across New Zealand before heading into a 17-date European and UK tour through Germany, The Netherlands, Belgium, France and the United Kingdom.

For Australian audiences, the July shows will represent the first opportunity to experience the new album material in a full live setting. Given the pace of the band’s recent rise, the tour may also represent the point where South Summit transition from emerging act to established name on the Australian touring circuit.

South Summit ‘Run It Back’ Australian Tour 2026

Friday July 10, Sydney, Metro Theatre

Saturday July 11, Brisbane, The Triffid

Friday July 17, Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Saturday July 18, Melbourne, 170 Russell

Saturday July 25, Fremantle, Metropolis

International Tour Dates 2026

Thursday Jul 30, Queenstown, Yonder

Friday Jul 31, Christchurch, Loons

Saturday Aug 1, Wellington, San Fran

Sunday Aug 2, Auckland, Double Whammy

Wednesday Sep 16, Hamburg, Reeperbahn Festival

Thursday Sep 17, Hamburg, Reeperbahn Festival

Friday Sep 18, Hamburg, Reeperbahn Festival

Saturday Sep 19, Berlin, Maschinenhaus

Sunday Sep 20, Munich, Milla Club

Tuesday Sep 22, Münster, Gleis22

Wednesday Sep 23, Groningen, Simplon

Thursday Sep 24, Nijmegen, Merleyn

Saturday Sep 26, Cologne, Garagen

Monday Sep 28, Antwerp, Kavka Oudaen

Wednesday Sep 30, Paris, Supersonic Club

Friday Oct 2, Bristol, The Louisiana

Saturday Oct 3, Leeds, Headrow House

Sunday Oct 4, Manchester, Deaf Institute

Tuesday Oct 6, Glasgow, Poetry Club

Wednesday Oct 7, Nottingham, Bodega

Thursday Oct 8, London, The Garage

Friday Oct 9, Amsterdam, Paradiso (Upstairs)

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