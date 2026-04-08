South Summit Announce Run It Back Australian Tour For July 2026 - Noise11 Music News

West Australian band South Summit will return home from Europe to launch their new album Run It Back with their biggest Australian headline shows yet.

by Paul Cashmere

West Australian indie-reggae outfit South Summit have confirmed their largest national headline tour to date, unveiling a run of Australian shows this July to coincide with the release of their second album Run It Back.

The five-date run will see the Perth band perform in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Fremantle. The announcement arrives while the group are overseas supporting The Terrys on a 15-date tour across the United Kingdom and Europe, a stretch that underlines how rapidly their profile has grown beyond Australia.

The concerts will follow the release of Run It Back, the band’s second album, due on June 12. It is the first time audiences will hear the new material performed live on a national tour, marking a significant step for a group that has steadily expanded its audience through radio support, streaming traction and increasingly ambitious live shows.

The tour signals the next phase of South Summit’s trajectory. Over the past few years the Perth five-piece have evolved from a local breakout act into one of the most watched emerging bands in Australia, combining indie rock foundations with reggae rhythms, hip hop beats and psychedelic textures.

The upcoming album arrives as a follow-up to 2023’s The Bliss, which reached No.2 on the Australian Album Chart and established the group as a national force.

The new project expands that sound palette further. According to the band, Run It Back draws on elements of funk, hip hop and R&B while retaining the reggae-tinged grooves that have been central to their identity since their formation in 2020.

Band member Nemo described the upcoming tour as a pivotal moment for the group. “Taking our second album Run It Back on the road feels like a turning point for us,” he said. “These songs have lived with us for so long, playing these tracks for the first time is always a moment. We can feel it shift from something personal to something shared.

That energy is everything, and to be doing it on some of the biggest stages in Australia and soon to be new countries is wild. It’s a reminder of how far we’ve come.”

Those songs illustrate how South Summit have broadened their sound since their early recordings, layering rhythm-driven production with melodic indie rock songwriting.

Noise11 first reported the album announcement in February when the band revealed Run It Back alongside the single On The Dash. The track was written during sessions at Emerald Studios with Marlon Gerbes of New Zealand band Six60 and showcased a rhythm-forward style influenced by the groove-oriented production of Pharrell Williams.

The song’s music video was filmed spontaneously at a service station in Ballarat by the band’s videographer Brendan Cecich while the group were on tour. The informal shoot reflected the band’s approach, capturing the everyday moments that have accompanied their steady climb from grassroots gigs to international stages.

South Summit’s catalogue traces a clear progression. Early EPs Merlin’s in 2021 and Creatures in 2022 introduced their blend of indie rock and reggae grooves. Their 2023 debut The Bliss consolidated that approach with polished songwriting and helped push the band onto major festival bills.

In the past year they have shared stages with Australian artist Tash Sultana, toured nationally with The Dreggs and performed at events including Spilt Milk Festival alongside acts such as Kendrick Lamar and Dominic Fike.

Live performance has been central to the band’s rise. South Summit developed their following through constant touring and word-of-mouth reputation for energetic concerts. Early club appearances across Western Australia eventually led to sold-out headline shows in Australia and overseas.

Their national touring profile began expanding in 2025 when they staged exclusive headline concerts in Melbourne and Sydney. Those shows sold out quickly and provided the first indication that the band’s audience was spreading well beyond their Perth base.

The July tour represents the next escalation, moving into larger venues and presenting the band’s most ambitious stage production to date.

With the album release approaching and the band already performing across Europe, South Summit are entering a defining moment of their career.

For fans, the upcoming concerts will be the first opportunity to hear the evolving sound of Run It Back live. For the broader Australian music landscape, the tour reflects how quickly the band have transitioned from a local breakout to a national touring act with international momentum.

If their trajectory continues at its current pace, these July dates may mark the point where South Summit move from rising act to established name on the Australian touring circuit.

South Summit Run It Back Australian Tour 2026

Friday July 10, Sydney, Metro Theatre

Saturday July 11, Brisbane, The Triffid

Friday July 17, Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Saturday July 18, Melbourne, 170 Russell

Saturday July 25, Fremantle, Metropolis

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