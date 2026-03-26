Jeremy Loops Announces Headline Australian Tour - Noise11.com

South African singer-songwriter Jeremy Loops returns to Australia in July 2026 with a four-city headline tour following the global success of Feathers And Stone

by Paul Cashmere

South African folk-pop trailblazer Jeremy Loops is set to make a triumphant return to Australian stages this July, delivering his most ambitious tour to date. Riding the wave of critical and commercial acclaim for his latest album, Feathers And Stone, Loops will perform four headline shows across Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth, bringing his high-energy modern folk sound and intricate loop-pedal artistry to fans across the country.

Jeremy Loops’ 2026 Australian run follows a landmark 2025, during which he performed on the Acoustic Stage at Glastonbury and supported Ziggy Alberts across the country. The Cape Town-born musician returns to Australia, a “home away from home,” with a show designed as both a celebration and a reflection. Loops’ live performance now blends his signature foot-stomping loop-pedal work with a deeper, more soulful exploration of themes from Feathers And Stone, balancing life’s heaviness with human connection.

The show will feature the Feathers And Stone album tracks, including the anthemic Wolves and the introspective Deep Cuts. Loops’ stagecraft, combining acoustic folk, alt-pop textures and urban rhythmic influences, transforms venues into intimate communal gatherings, encouraging audiences to immerse themselves fully in the music.

Adding to the experience, each show will feature local support acts that complement Loops’ organic energy. Tom River, the folk artist and producer from Margaret River, will open for Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, bringing delicate acoustic work, airy harmonies, and heartfelt storytelling honed through years of performing worldwide.

Perth audiences will be welcomed by Salt Tree, the Australian duo renowned for their harmonically rich, self-produced music, surf-inspired sensibilities and captivating live performances. Salt Tree recently supported both Ziggy Alberts and Jeremy Loops on European tours, and they are set to release a new collaborative single with Loops, Simply The Best, a fresh interpretation of the Tina Turner classic.

Jeremy Loops, born Jeremy Thomas Hewitt in Kommetjie, South Africa, grew up in a surf town on the outskirts of Cape Town. The eldest of three, he studied Finance and Property Development at the University of Cape Town before embarking on a two-year world voyage working on a superyacht, during which he discovered the loop pedal that would define his live performances. Returning home, he co-founded the environmental organisation Greenpop and launched his music career, releasing his debut self-titled EP in 2011.

His first full-length album, Trading Change, arrived in 2014 and immediately topped South African charts with singles like Down South featuring Motheo Moleko. Loops’ subsequent international tours included multiple US headline runs, support slots with Rebelution and Twenty One Pilots, and European tours Continental Drift and the Trading Change Tour.

In 2018, Loops addressed Cape Town’s water crisis with Critical As Water, while his 2022 release Heard You Got Love showcased a more reflective, globally resonant sound. The 2025 album Feathers And Stone, which inspired the 2026 Australian tour, continues this trajectory, blending introspection with uplifting energy and cementing Loops’ reputation as one of South Africa’s most dynamic musical exports.

Jeremy Loops – Australian Tour Dates 2026:

Friday 10th July, The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD – Support act Tom River

Saturday 11th July, Manning Bar, Sydney, NSW – Support act Tom River

Wednesday 15th July, 170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC – Support act Tom River

Friday 17th July, Magnet House, Perth, WA – Support act Salt Tree

Ticketing Information:

Presale via TEG MJR: Monday 30th March at 9:00am

General Public: Tuesday 31st March at 9:00am via www.teglive.com.au

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