 Spiderbait Pick Polish Club, Adalita, Private Function and Abbe May For 20th Anniversary Tour - Noise11.com
Kram Spiderbait ADOTG at Mt Duneed Winery near Geelong featuring The Fauves, Tumbleweed, The Lemondheads, Veruca Salt, Spiderbait, The Living End.

Kram Spiderbait Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Spiderbait Pick Polish Club, Adalita, Private Function and Abbe May For 20th Anniversary Tour

by Noise11.com on August 5, 2024

in News

Spiderbait have revealed the special guests for the 2024 tour. Polish Club, Adalita, Private Function and Abbe May and a whole lot more will open select dates around Australia.

It’s a bit of a responsibility for us when it’s our own show and we can select the bands we want to have on the lineup. Sometimes we may not have seen them play, but we like their story, and it’s always something we try to do whenever we tour. This idea is a great way to feel that wonderful feeling of seeing someone play that you might not have seen before. We’re really excited about all the amazing local talent that will be joining us on this tour”, says Kram.

In Brisbane, dynamic five-piece Worm Girlz will warm audiences on the tour’s first night. Adelaide will feature psych-rockers Pelvis, with Liquid Nails in Hobart and Grinding Eyes joining the party in Newcastle and Wollongong. Zerodent andLonesome Dove will open in Perth on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 September respectively, as Destrends perform at Melbourne’s Forum on Thursday 19September and The Vovos and Electric Stardust take in Friday 20 September. Tumbleweed’s Richie Weed will bring the good vibes to Sydney’s Enmore Theatre, Rubypark opens for Gold Coast audiences and Canberra’s Box Dye wrap things up in the nation’s capital on Friday 25 October.

SPIDERBAIT
AUSTRALIAN TOUR
AUGUST – SEPTEMBER – OCTOBER 2024
WITH SPECIAL GUESTS POLISH CLUB, ADALITA, PRIVATE FUNCTION & ABBE MAY (SELECT SHOWS ONLY) PLUS NEWLY ANNOUNCED LOCAL SUPPORTS IN EACH CITY
Presented by Frontier Touring & New World Artists

TUESDAY 13 AUGUST
With special guests Polish Club and Worm Girlz
The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD (Lic. All Ages)

FRIDAY 16 AUGUST
With special guests Polish Club and Pelvis
Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide, SA (Lic. All Ages)

SATURDAY 17 AUGUST
With special guests Polish Club and Liquid Nails
Odeon Theatre | Hobart, TAS (Lic. All Ages)

FRIDAY 30 AUGUST
With special guests Polish Club and Grinding Eyes
Bar On The Hill | Newcastle, NSW (Lic. All Ages)

SATURDAY 31 AUGUST
With special guests Polish Club and Grinding Eyes
Waves | Wollongong, NSW (18+)

SATURDAY 14 SEPTEMBER – SOLD OUT
With special guests Abbe May and Zerodent
The Astor Theatre | Perth, WA (Lic. All Ages)

SUNDAY 15 SEPTEMBER
With special guests Abbe May and Lonesome Dove
The Astor Theatre | Perth, WA (Lic. All Ages)

THURSDAY 19 SEPTEMBER
With special guests Private Function and Destrends
Forum | Melbourne, VIC (18+)

FRIDAY 20 SEPTEMBER – SOLD OUT
With special guests Private Function, The Vovos and Electric Stardust
Forum | Melbourne, VIC (18+)

SATURDAY 21 SEPTEMBER
With special guests Polish Club and Richie Weed
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW (Lic. All Ages)

SUNDAY 20 OCTOBER
With special guests Adalita and Rubypark
Miami Marketta Laneway | Gold Coast, QLD (Lic. All Ages)

FRIDAY 25 OCTOBER
With special guests Adalita and Box Dye
UC Refectory | Canberra, ACT (Lic. All Ages)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Marilyn Manson Performs First Concert Since 2019

Marilyn Manson has started his first tour since the accusations of domestic violence and commenced his first tour since North American Autumn Tour 2019 concluded in Phoenix, Arizona on 9 November 2019.

20 hours ago
The Offspring
The Offspring Premiere ‘Light It Up’ Ahead of ‘Supercharged’

The Offspring of new are very much sounding like The Offspring of old with ‘Light It Up’ leading the charge for the ‘Supercharged’ album.

1 day ago
Bryan Adams at AFL Grand Final media call on Thursday 1 October 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bryan Adams Starts His Own Record Label

Bryan Adams has launched his own record label.

2 days ago
Garbage photo by Joseph Cultice
Garbage Cancel All Shows For Remainder of 2024

Garbage have been forced to cancel the rest of their live dates this year - as frontwoman Shirley Manson undergoes surgery for an undisclosed injury.

2 days ago
Alanis Morissette, Noise11, Photo
Alanis Morissette – The Noise11 Archive Interview Series (1998)

Continuing the Noise11 interview archive series, the Alanis Morissette interview from 1998.

4 days ago
Green Day, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena, Live Music, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Green Day Kick Off The Saviors Tour In Washington DC

Green Day have kicked of The Saviors Tour for 2024 with complete performances of the 1994 ‘Dookie’ album and the 2004 album ‘American Idiot’.

5 days ago
Usher Rendevous In Paris image from Trafalgar Releasing
Usher Rendezvous In Paris To Screen In 2000 Cinemas Worldwide In September

Usher: Rendezvous In Paris, a new concert movie by Usher, will screen around the world including Australia in over 2000 cinemas in September.

5 days ago