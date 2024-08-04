Spiderbait Pick Polish Club, Adalita, Private Function and Abbe May For 20th Anniversary Tour - Noise11.com

Spiderbait have revealed the special guests for the 2024 tour. Polish Club, Adalita, Private Function and Abbe May and a whole lot more will open select dates around Australia.

It’s a bit of a responsibility for us when it’s our own show and we can select the bands we want to have on the lineup. Sometimes we may not have seen them play, but we like their story, and it’s always something we try to do whenever we tour. This idea is a great way to feel that wonderful feeling of seeing someone play that you might not have seen before. We’re really excited about all the amazing local talent that will be joining us on this tour”, says Kram.

In Brisbane, dynamic five-piece Worm Girlz will warm audiences on the tour’s first night. Adelaide will feature psych-rockers Pelvis, with Liquid Nails in Hobart and Grinding Eyes joining the party in Newcastle and Wollongong. Zerodent andLonesome Dove will open in Perth on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 September respectively, as Destrends perform at Melbourne’s Forum on Thursday 19September and The Vovos and Electric Stardust take in Friday 20 September. Tumbleweed’s Richie Weed will bring the good vibes to Sydney’s Enmore Theatre, Rubypark opens for Gold Coast audiences and Canberra’s Box Dye wrap things up in the nation’s capital on Friday 25 October.

SPIDERBAIT

AUSTRALIAN TOUR

AUGUST – SEPTEMBER – OCTOBER 2024

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS POLISH CLUB, ADALITA, PRIVATE FUNCTION & ABBE MAY (SELECT SHOWS ONLY) PLUS NEWLY ANNOUNCED LOCAL SUPPORTS IN EACH CITY

Presented by Frontier Touring & New World Artists

TUESDAY 13 AUGUST

With special guests Polish Club and Worm Girlz

The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD (Lic. All Ages)

FRIDAY 16 AUGUST

With special guests Polish Club and Pelvis

Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide, SA (Lic. All Ages)

SATURDAY 17 AUGUST

With special guests Polish Club and Liquid Nails

Odeon Theatre | Hobart, TAS (Lic. All Ages)

FRIDAY 30 AUGUST

With special guests Polish Club and Grinding Eyes

Bar On The Hill | Newcastle, NSW (Lic. All Ages)

SATURDAY 31 AUGUST

With special guests Polish Club and Grinding Eyes

Waves | Wollongong, NSW (18+)

SATURDAY 14 SEPTEMBER – SOLD OUT

With special guests Abbe May and Zerodent

The Astor Theatre | Perth, WA (Lic. All Ages)

SUNDAY 15 SEPTEMBER

With special guests Abbe May and Lonesome Dove

The Astor Theatre | Perth, WA (Lic. All Ages)

THURSDAY 19 SEPTEMBER

With special guests Private Function and Destrends

Forum | Melbourne, VIC (18+)

FRIDAY 20 SEPTEMBER – SOLD OUT

With special guests Private Function, The Vovos and Electric Stardust

Forum | Melbourne, VIC (18+)

SATURDAY 21 SEPTEMBER

With special guests Polish Club and Richie Weed

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW (Lic. All Ages)

SUNDAY 20 OCTOBER

With special guests Adalita and Rubypark

Miami Marketta Laneway | Gold Coast, QLD (Lic. All Ages)

FRIDAY 25 OCTOBER

With special guests Adalita and Box Dye

UC Refectory | Canberra, ACT (Lic. All Ages)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

