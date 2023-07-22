 Statement From Susan Benedetto and Danny Bennett, Wife and Son of Tony Bennett - Noise11.com
Tony Bennett live in Melbourne 2012 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Statement From Susan Benedetto and Danny Bennett, Wife and Son of Tony Bennett

by Paul Cashmere on July 22, 2023

in News

Susan Benedetto, Tony Bennet’s wife and Danny Bennett, his son, have issued the following statement following the death of the music legend.

Thank you to all the fans, friends and colleagues of Tony’s who celebrated his life and humanity and shared their love of him and his musical legacy. From his first performances as a singing waiter in Queens to his last performances in 2021 at Radio City Music Hall, Tony delighted in performing the songs he loved and making people happy. And as sad as today has been for all of us we can find joy in Tony’s legacy forever.

– Susan Benedetto and Danny Bennett

Tony Bennett - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Tony Bennett - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Tony Bennett - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Tony Bennett - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Tony Bennett - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

