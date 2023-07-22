Statement From Susan Benedetto and Danny Bennett, Wife and Son of Tony Bennett - Noise11.com

Susan Benedetto, Tony Bennet’s wife and Danny Bennett, his son, have issued the following statement following the death of the music legend.
Thank you to all the fans, friends and colleagues of Tony’s who celebrated his life and humanity and shared their love of him and his musical legacy. From his first performances as a singing waiter in Queens to his last performances in 2021 at Radio City Music Hall, Tony delighted in performing the songs he loved and making people happy. And as sad as today has been for all of us we can find joy in Tony’s legacy forever.