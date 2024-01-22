 Stella Parton Sticks Up For Elle King After Dolly Parton Slur - Noise11.com
Stella Parton Sticks Up For Elle King After Dolly Parton Slur

by Music-News.com on January 23, 2024

in News

Stella Parton had addressed Elle King’s drunken performance during a Dolly Parton birthday tribute event on Friday.

Stella has shared her thoughts on Kings’s performance during the country star’s 78th birthday celebration at the Grand Ole Opry show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. King is the daughter of actor Rob Schneider.

During her performance, which was broadcast on Friday, Elle appeared to slur her words, repeatedly forget lyrics and swear on stage.

Despite the inebriated performance, Stella has shown her support for King.

“I didn’t see nor hear the Grand Ole Opry birthday tribute to my big sister Dolly over the weekend,” Stella, a singer-songwriter, wrote on X, on Sunday.

“But some lil girl by the name of Elle King apparently cussed and insulted some of Dolly’s fans by not knowing a song. She did admit to being ‘hammered’ her word not mine,” she continued. “But let me just say this, it wouldn’t be the first time a Hillbilly went on the stage of the Opry ‘hammered’ but I guess it’s ok if you’re a male but good lord don’t ever let a girl behave that way folks!”

The singer concluded, “Double fucking standard if ya ask me. So the Opry is apologizing! Lol.”

Shortly after Elle’s performance, representatives for the famed country institution issued a public apology on social media.

“We deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night’s second Opry performance,” they stated.

Stella returned to X on Monday and called on those who cover Dolly’s songs to “do their homework” beforehand.

“To any lil ego thinking they can learn the lyrics correctly with a half assed listen to one of Dolly’s song. Surprise! You’ll end up looking as silly as that lil girl. Do your homework people,” she stated.

