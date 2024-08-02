Steve Balbi Releases New Solo Song ‘Marrow’ - Noise11.com

Steve Balbi has been busy of late fronting Mi-Sex and earlier did the Noiseworks shows. Now he is back with a new solo song and very Beatley ‘Marrow’.

“Have you ever messed up so bad there’s no doubt about it and you can see defeat, hands in the air, hit me, punish me, in fact I’ll eat myself. You know that feeling. Is it a happy song – it kind of is. There’s freedom in accepting your own fuck ups.”

Check out Steve Balbi ‘Marrow’.

‘Marrow’ is the final instalment of new Balbi solo songs before the album ‘Breakdown on 23 August.

‘Marrow’ was produced by Steve Balbi, who also plays every instrument on the song. The recording was mixed by Tony Wall and mastered by William Bowden.

Steve Balbi will launch ‘Breakdown’ with a performance at the Sydney Opera House on 24 August 2024.

Get tickets here.

