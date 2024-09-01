 Stone Temple Pilots To Play Hello Sunshine In Melbourne and Gold Coast - Noise11.com
Stone Temple Pilots To Play Hello Sunshine In Melbourne and Gold Coast

by Noise11.com on September 2, 2024

in News

Stone Temple Pilots will return to Australia in 2025 for Hello Sunshine.

The festival in March will have its third season in Melbourne. Gold Coast will get Hello Sunshine for the first time.

The two Hello Sunshine festivals are billed at “for the whole family” and features Stone Temple Pilots, Smash Mouth, Wolfmother, Kasey Chambers, Rogue Traders, Drapht, an extra special Bluey live show and meet & greet, Lenny Pearce and Whistle & Trick.

The line-up:

Stone Temple Pilots
Smash Mouth
Wolfmother
Kasey Chambers
Rogue Traders
Drapht
Bluey
Lenny Pearce
Whistle & Trick

HELLO SUNSHINE 2025
Tickets available from www.hellosunshinefest.com.au

Sat 1 March | Caribbean Gardens, Melbourne, Vic | All Ages
Sat 8 March | Broadwater Parklands, Gold Coast Qld | All Ages

Tickets for Hello Sunshine go onsale to the general public on Friday September 6 at 9am AEST from www.hellosunshinefest.com.au. Fans can register for presale tickets now from www.hellosunshinefest.com.au, with a 24 hour presale kicking off on Thursday September 5 at 9am AEST.

Noise11.com

