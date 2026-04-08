Stone & Wood Presents Festival Of The Stone 2026 Lineup - Noise11 Music News

Stone & Wood’s Festival Of The Stone 2026 Returns To Byron Bay With A Stellar Aussie Music Lineup

by Paul Cashmere

Stone & Wood has officially unveiled the lineup for Festival Of The Stone 2026, set for Saturday 20 June at its Byron Bay brewery. Now in its twelfth year, the festival promises a celebration of live music, community spirit, and the annual tapping of the limited-edition Stone Beer, brewed using heated stones over a wood fire.

The winter gathering has become a key fixture on Northern NSW’s cultural calendar, attracting fans from across Australia to enjoy local music, fresh brews, and support Byron’s Fletcher Street Cottage, a community hub assisting people experiencing homelessness and hardship. Early bird tickets are now on sale, with entry for adults from $65 and youth from $30.

Festival Of The Stone 2026 features a diverse lineup, led by South Coast rockers Pacific Avenue, who are touring their sophomore album Lovesick Sentimental following the massive success of their 2023 debut Flowers, which topped the ARIA Australian Albums Chart and earned multiple ARIA and AIR Award nominations. With frontman Harry O’Brien’s distinctive vocals at the forefront, the band has maintained a strong presence on triple j and Triple M, and amassed millions of streams globally. Their set at Byron Bay will include both new tracks and fan favourites.

Sydney singer-songwriter Ruby Fields brings her indie-rock edge to the festival, continuing a trajectory that began with her 2017 debut single “I Want”, which was quickly picked up by triple j. Her debut album Been Doin’ It For A Bit reached #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart and established Fields as one of Australia’s most compelling young songwriters, known for her relatable storytelling and sharp punk-inflected delivery.

Also joining the lineup are Sydney indie-rockers Dear Seattle, fresh off their first Top 10 ARIA appearance with third studio album TOY. Singles including “Evergreen” and “Nothing’s Stopping Me Now” highlight the band’s evolution toward expansive riffs, melodic hooks, and reflective songwriting. Festival-goers can expect a set at peak performance following a national tour in May.

Northern NSW trio Eliza & The Delusionals return with their dreamy alt-rock sound, following their critically acclaimed albums Now & Then (2022) and Make It Feel Like The Garden (2024). The band has toured extensively in Australia and North America, earning a triple j J Award nomination and a growing reputation for lush, guitar-driven indie pop.

Sydney five-piece Liquid Zoo rounds out the bill with their high-voltage, riff-driven indie rock. Citing influences from The Strokes, Kings of Leon, and The Hives, the band is known for explosive live performances that combine tight musicianship with raw energy, making them a fitting addition to the festival’s late-night lineup.

As always, the festival will showcase Stone & Wood’s 2026 Stone Beer, a winter-limited release crafted using traditional stone-heated brewing methods. Beyond music and beer, the festival continues to support Fletcher Street Cottage, reinforcing the event’s commitment to community engagement and charity.

Festival Of The Stone 2026 represents the continued evolution of Byron Bay’s live music scene, blending established chart-topping acts with emerging local talent, reflecting wider trends in Australian indie and rock music where live performance and community engagement remain central to fan experience.

Festival Of The Stone

Saturday 20 June, 2026

Stone & Wood Brewery, Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay (Cavanbah)

Tickets:

Early Bird $65 + BF (18+) | $30 + BF (12-17)

After 1 June $70 + BF (18+)

Under 12s – Free Entry

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