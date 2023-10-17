 Stream Violent Femmes Live At The Sydney Opera House Full Concert - Noise11.com
Stream Violent Femmes Live At The Sydney Opera House Full Concert

by Paul Cashmere on October 17, 2023

In December 2014 Violent Femmes performed at Sydney’s iconic Sydney Opera House for the very first time.

The performance was to celebrate 30 years since the release of the fist Violent Femmes album in 1983. The performance features founding members Gordon Gano (singer-songwriter, guitar) and Brian Ritchie (bass), and new member Brian Viglione (drums) performing the entire album.

Singer Gordon Gano said, “We had been playing our first album in its entirety recently which we had never done in the past because of how happy it makes people. To have people sing along and to get to joy and excitement from people that I don’t know and will never actually meet.

“If there is anything that has become a classic song it wasn’t written with that in mind. It was written as something I needed to express. Something I thought somebody else is going to like this also”.

Violent Femmes Live at the Sydney Opera House is streaming live and free worldwide until 14 November 2023 at the Sydney Opera House website.

