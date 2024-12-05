 Sum 41 Are A Last Minute Good Things Drop Out - Noise11.com
Sum 41 Are A Last Minute Good Things Drop Out

by Paul Cashmere on December 5, 2024

in News

Good Things co-headliners Sum 41 will no longer play at the Australian music festival this weekend.

While the band has made it to Australia, singer Deryck Whibley has fallen ill causing Sum 41 to give just one day notice of their cancellation to fans.

In a statement the band posted,

“It is with deep sadness and regret that we announce our 2024 Australian tour is unable to proceed. We were beyond excited to deliver this tour from December 4 – December 12, and connect with our Aussie fans once more. Now that we’re here though, and under the guidance and direction of multiple Australian doctors, it’s clear that Deryck is too unwell to perform.

“We understand and appreciate your disappointment – we’re gutted too.

“The good news is Good Things Festival is still going ahead in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane this weekend with an incredible lineup of local and international acts. We can’t be there, but get along for us and have the best time. Ticket buyers for our Tour of the setting Sum sideshow will be receiving refund information
from the ticketing agencies shortly.”

Sum 41 Australian sideshow dates were:

SUM 41
with special guest Grandson*
Wednesday 4 December – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Tuesday 10 December – AEC Theatre, Adelaide
Thursday 12 December – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne
Saturday 14 December – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney*

Sum 41 will resume touring in Canada in January 2025.

