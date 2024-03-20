Sum 41's Deryck Whibley To Publish His Memoir - Noise11.com

Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley is set to share the “highest highs and lowest lows of the band” as well as his own in his upcoming memoir, ‘Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven And Hell’.

Whibley has put pen to paper to tell his life story as the band prepare to release their final album, ‘Heaven :x: Hell’, and complete their farewell jaunt, ‘The Tour of the Setting Sum’.

A synopsis for the tome reads: “Deryck takes you backstage, into the recording booth, and through the highest highs and lowest lows of the band whose story is inextricably woven with his own.”

Deryck recently admitted he’s looking forward to the next chapter of his life.

He told Us Weekly: “I’m sure it might feel a little bit different as we get closer to the end of the tour.

“But I’m also really excited about that, too. Not that I just want to get over Sum 41, but I feel excited about the future, of trying new things, expanding and growing and being creative in other ways and seeing where life takes me.”

The ‘In Too Deep’ rocker was rushed to the emergency room last September, after his health took a turn for the worse – nine years after he nearly died when he was hospitalised after his drinking spiralled out of control.

Sum 41 announced in May that they were breaking up after 27 years together.

The group said in an Instagram statement about their decision to split: “Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments in our lives.

“We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in any way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

