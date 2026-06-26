Swanee Releases New Single And Video Lately Featuring Ian Moss - Noise11 Music News

Swanee has released a new interpretation of Stevie Wonder’s Lately featuring Ian Moss, with the track arriving alongside an official video as part of the continuing rollout of his comeback album Believe

by Paul Cashmere

Australian singer Swanee has released a new single and video for Lately, a reinterpretation of the Stevie Wonder classic featuring Ian Moss, marking the latest chapter in his comeback album Believe. The release, available now across digital platforms, extends the momentum of one of the most successful Australian albums of recent years while highlighting a long-standing musical friendship between two of the country’s most respected artists.

The new version of Lately brings together Swanee and guitarist and songwriter Ian Moss, revisiting the Stevie Wonder composition originally issued in 1981 on Hotter Than July. The single is part of Swanee’s album Believe, a collaborative project that has positioned itself as a major career resurgence for the veteran Australian performer. The accompanying video underscores the intimacy of the recording, reflecting both artists’ shared history and interpretive approach to soul material.

The release continues the broader narrative around Believe, an album built on collaboration, legacy and recovery. At a time when legacy artists are increasingly revisiting catalogue material through new reinterpretations and partnerships, Swanee’s approach places emphasis on reinterpretation rather than reinvention. The pairing with Ian Moss, a foundational figure in Australian rock, reinforces the album’s focus on musicianship and personal connection over commercial positioning.

Swanee described Lately as a song that has remained personally significant for decades.

“Lately has always been a song that means a lot to me,” Swanee said. “It’s one of Stevie Wonder’s finest compositions and a song that demands honesty in every line. Having Ian join me on this recording made it even more special because we’ve shared so much history together over the years.”

Originally written, produced and recorded by Stevie Wonder, Lately is a piano led ballad from the 1980 album Hotter Than July by Stevie Wonder. The song is widely regarded for its restrained emotional build, culminating in a vocal peak that intensifies its narrative of romantic suspicion and emotional collapse.

The new version recorded by Swanee and Ian Moss maintains the song’s harmonic structure while reframing its delivery through a stripped back duet performance. Moss contributes guitar work shaped by restraint and tonal clarity, supporting Swanee’s vocal interpretation rather than overpowering it.

The single is accompanied by a newly released official video, which presents the performance in an intimate studio style setting. The visual approach aligns with the album’s broader emphasis on live performance chemistry rather than high concept staging.

Believe represents a significant late career project for Swanee, featuring a wide roster of Australian collaborators including Jimmy Barnes, Alan Barnes, Mahalia Barnes, Diesel, Melinda Schneider, Jon Stevens, Colin Hay, Russell Morris and Joe Camilleri. The album has already achieved strong chart performance, reaching the top five across multiple ARIA categories and becoming a standout Australian release in the Blues and Roots space.

The project is overseen by Songland Records founder Brian “Frog” Harris, who has described the album as a long form celebration of friendship and musical respect. Harris previously noted that the album’s momentum led to multiple physical reissues, reflecting sustained audience demand.

Swanee’s return to recording and release activity follows a period of significant health challenges. These included shingles, an artery blockage to the brain, multiple mini strokes, pneumonia and a hip replacement. Promotional activity for Believe was temporarily reduced while he recovered, before gradually resuming as his condition improved.

The collaboration with Ian Moss is not a new relationship. The two musicians have maintained a friendship spanning more than five decades, dating back to formative years within the Australian live music circuit. Moss acknowledged that connection when discussing his involvement in the album, stating his participation was an easy decision based on long standing respect.

While Believe has been widely framed as a celebratory collaborative work, its production model also reflects a broader industry trend toward ensemble style legacy projects. These releases often rely on established names contributing selectively to build cross generational appeal and streaming visibility.

In Swanee’s case, the album’s structure has been received as a personal statement rather than a commercial compilation, though its success has inevitably been shaped by the prominence of its guest roster. The involvement of multiple high profile Australian artists has also placed focus on the role of networks and longstanding relationships in sustaining recording careers beyond peak commercial eras.

From an industry perspective, projects of this kind can be polarising. Supporters view them as essential preservation of artistic legacy, while others question whether collaborative reinterpretations risk overshadowing original material. In the case of Lately, the focus remains firmly on interpretation rather than replacement of the Stevie Wonder original.

With Lately now released as both a single and video, Swanee continues to extend the life of Believe while reinforcing his position within Australia’s veteran music landscape. The collaboration with Ian Moss adds further weight to a project built on personal history and shared musicianship, suggesting additional releases from the album cycle may continue to surface as momentum builds.

Tracklisting

Well, Well (Feat. Alan Barnes)

Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City (Feat. Jon Stevens)

Should’ve Never Let You Go (Feat. Melinda Schneider)

Caledonia (Feat. Colin Hay)

Where Is My Soul (Feat. Diesel)

Cry To Me (Feat. Joe Camilleri)

Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right (Feat. Wendy Matthews)

With My Maker I Am One (Feat. Russell Morris)

All I Ever Wanted (Feat. Dave Gleeson)

Bring It On Home To Me (Feat. Jack Jones)

Lately (Feat. Ian Moss)

Brother Of Mine (Feat. Alan Barnes & Jimmy Barnes)

Dark End Of The Street (Feat. Jimmy Barnes)

There Is A Road (Feat. Kevin Borich)

People Get Ready (Feat. Mahalia Barnes)

Believe

https://songland.com.au

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