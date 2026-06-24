Hilltop Hoods To Headline Adelaide Grand Prix Saturday Concert - Noise11 Music News

Hilltop Hoods will return to one of South Australia’s biggest stages when they headline the Saturday night concert at the 2026 Adelaide Grand Prix, placing one of Adelaide’s most successful music exports at the centre of one of Australia’s premier sporting events.

by Paul Cashmere

Adelaide hip-hop pioneers Hilltop Hoods have been announced as the headline act for the Saturday After Race Concert at the 2026 Adelaide Grand Prix, adding a significant local music dimension to an event that has become one of the nation’s most prominent sporting and entertainment weekends.

The booking is notable not only because of Hilltop Hoods’ standing in Australian music, but because it places an Adelaide act at the forefront of a major international event in their hometown. While the Adelaide Grand Prix attracts visitors from across Australia and overseas, the decision to hand the headline slot to a group that emerged from Adelaide’s suburban music scene reflects the city’s growing confidence in celebrating its own cultural success stories.

For music fans, it also offers a rare opportunity to see one of Australia’s most successful live acts perform in a setting that extends beyond the traditional concert circuit. Every Saturday ticket includes access to the concert, bringing live music to an audience that may otherwise have gathered primarily for the racing.

Hilltop Hoods will take the stage on Saturday 28 November following a year that has seen renewed momentum for the group. Their ninth studio album, Fall From The Light, became another chart success and reinforced the trio’s position as one of the most enduring acts in Australian music.

Comprised of Suffa, Pressure and DJ Debris, Hilltop Hoods have spent more than three decades building a catalogue that helped define Australian hip-hop. Since forming in Adelaide in 1994, the group has accumulated ten ARIA Awards, multiple number one albums and a record number of appearances in Triple J’s Hottest 100 countdowns. Their influence extends well beyond the genre, having become one of the few Australian hip-hop acts to consistently headline major festivals and arena tours.

The Saturday concert lineup also highlights the strength of contemporary Australian music. Brisbane’s Ball Park Music will perform ahead of Hilltop Hoods. The band continued its commercial success with the 2025 album Like Love and remains one of the country’s most reliable live attractions.

Joining them will be producer and DJ Cyril, whose breakthrough hit Stumblin’ In became an international streaming phenomenon and topped charts in multiple countries. Adelaide duo Teenage Joans complete the bill, bringing another local element to the event. The South Australian pair have built a reputation through extensive touring and a growing list of industry accolades, including multiple South Australian Music Awards.

South Australian Tourism Minister Emily Bourke said Hilltop Hoods were a natural fit for the event.

“It’s fantastic to have Hilltop Hoods headlining the Saturday After Race Concert, as they are not only one of Australia’s biggest and best musical groups, but also hometown heroes in South Australia,” Bourke said.

“Their iconic sound and incomparable live energy will add to what is shaping up to be an unforgettable weekend of motorsport and entertainment.”

The announcement also highlights the increasingly important role music plays in major sporting events. Motorsport weekends have evolved into multi-day entertainment experiences where concerts are often as important to ticket buyers as the competition itself. Organisers have increasingly turned to established Australian artists to broaden the appeal of events and encourage visitors to extend their stays.

According to event organisers, the 2025 Adelaide Grand Prix attracted more than 285,000 attendees. Tourism data cited by the South Australian Government showed more than 23 per cent of attendees travelled from interstate or overseas, contributing significant visitor spending and hotel occupancy throughout the city.

Adelaide Grand Prix Concert Manager Brian Gleeson OAM said the event’s concert program had become a key component of the overall experience.

“Saturday night at the Adelaide Grand Prix will provide a night full of dynamic and quality Australian music for one of Australia’s biggest sporting events,” Gleeson said.

“Hilltop Hoods will be a popular addition to the event following all the on-track action at the Adelaide Grand Prix on Saturday 28 November.”

For Hilltop Hoods, the performance represents another homecoming moment in a career deeply connected to Adelaide. Earlier this year the group launched Fall From The Light in their home city, a reminder of the strong local support that has remained a constant throughout their rise from independent hip-hop act to mainstream success.

“Earlier in the year we got to launch our new album in Adelaide, and we were reminded of why hometown crowds are so special,” Suffa said.

“That’s just one of the many reasons that we can’t wait to play the Adelaide Grand Prix in November alongside an incredible lineup.”

With Hilltop Hoods leading a bill that also showcases emerging and established Australian talent, the Saturday concert reinforces Adelaide’s growing reputation as a city where major sporting events and homegrown music can share the spotlight.

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