Taylor Swift Started Out Humble and Remains Humble. Watch The 2009 Noise11 interview - Noise11.com

In 2009 when Taylor Swift toured Australia she took time out to join us for an early edition of her story at Noise11.

2009 Taylor is a lot like 2024 Taylor. She was humble at the start and still is.

In the 2009 Noise11 Taylor Swift interview Taylor talked about her early global success. It’s been amazing,” she said. “It is so crazy to think that my music is being played on all these different continents. Its’ so cool”.

The younger Taylor surprised herself when an album like ‘Fearless’ was bigger than U2 or Alicia Keys at the time. “When I put out an album I never expect it is going to go to number one and stay there forever,” Taylor tells Noise11.com. “It’s so cool that the fans have done this me. It’s up to them to buy albums”.

Taylor was also quick to point out the years of hard work at band like U2 had put in. I feel like it’s a big year for me but do I put myself in the same league as U2? Absolutely not,” she said. “There are so many people who have been working this so much longer than me, like the Bonos of the world who I am always going to have up there on a pedestal but to be up there on a list with them makes my year. I feel like I have lucked out and had the most amazing year of my life this year.

Watch the 2009 Noise11 interview with Taylor Swift:

Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024. Read the Noise11 recap.

Taylor Swift’s most recent show in Melbourne from 17 February 2024

Lover

Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince

Cruel Summer

The Man

You Need to Calm Down

Lover

The Archer

Fearless

Fearless

You Belong With Me

Love Story

evermore

’tis the damn season

willow

marjorie

champagne problems

tolerate it

reputation

…Ready for It?

Delicate

Don’t Blame Me

Look What You Made Me Do

Speak Now

Enchanted

Long Live

Red

Red – Intro

22

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

I Knew You Were Trouble

All Too Well

folklore

seven

the 1

betty

the last great american dynasty

august

illicit affairs

my tears ricochet

cardigan

1989

Style

Blank Space

Shake It Off

Wildest Dreams

Bad Blood

Surprise Songs

Red

You’re Losing Me (new song)

Midnights

Lavender Haze

Anti‐Hero

Midnight Rain

Vigilante Shit

Bejeweled

Mastermind

Karma

On night two (17 February), the surprise songs were ‘Getaway Car’ from ‘Reputation’ and ‘this is me trying’ from ‘Folklore’. ‘this is me trying’ was performed live by Taylor for the third time ever.At the previous concert on Friday ‘’You’re Losing Me’ made its concert debut.

The remaining Australian dates of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour are tonight 18 February in Melbourne and 23, 24, 25 and 26 February in Sydney, all with special guest artist, Sabrina Carpenter.

https://www.frontiertouring.com/taylorswift

