Taylor Swift Performs First Australian Show For The Eras Tour In Melbourne - Noise11.com

Reporting a first-hand account of the Taylor Swift phenomenon was not something I was expecting but when I was invited to attend the first Australian show of The Eras Tour my interests piqued. This will truly be the biggest music event in Australia for 2024. The Eras Tour is breaking records all over the world. It is major news.

It was also the biggest music event ever for Taylor Swift. “This is the biggest show that we’ve done on any tour. I have to be honest with you about something. I seem like I’m losing my mind,” she told the audience on the first night of her three sold out Melbourne shows.

The adulation this audience had for Taylor can be compared to Beatlemania. It was a frenzy. Ed Sheeran played to more people per night (109,000) because he had a different stage configuration allowing more people to attend. However, Ed’s fans were more demure, older and more evenly skewed male/female. Taylor attracts a predominately young and female audience who border on the obsessive. The excitement was at fever pitch before the show began. This show is dynamic.

When the two-minute countdown started the crowd began screaming drowning out Taylor’s entrance. This three-and-a-half-hour epic of a show titled The Eras Tour clusters tracks from nine of her ten albums. Her debut ‘Taylor Swift’ (2006) gets an occasional look-in in the ‘Surprise Songs’ towards the end but not tonight. The album clusters are also not in chronological order. It goes ‘Lover’ (2019), ‘Fearless’ (2008), ‘Evermore’ (2020), ‘Reputation’ (2017), ‘Speak Now’ (2010), ‘Red’ (2012), ‘Folklore’ (2020), ‘1989’ (2014) and ‘Midnights’ (2022). Each album era features a visual background representative of the artwork allowing the audience to travel to each time. ‘Fearless’ features the Gold, ‘Reputation’ more rock, ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ the outdoor, nature look. Each fan is also given a wristband which changes colour and flashes remotely to compliment the ever-changing set.

Swift fans love being dropped breadcrumbs. Early in the show Taylor alludes that a titbit from the upcoming album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ is on the way and then during the surprise set announces the album will feature a song titled ‘The Bolter’. It remains to be seen if she will drop a different title at each of her seven Australian shows. While Taylor didn’t perform ‘The Bolter’ she did have one huge surprise in the first-ever performance of the 2023 standalone track ‘You’re Losing Me’.

The fans, the Swifties as they call themselves, are their own club. Their “secret handshake” is the sharing of handmade bracelets. They walked in with their arms covered in bracelets and then proceeded to swap like it is Trick or Treat on Halloween.

Last night was the 15th time Taylor Swift has played in Melbourne after previous tours in 2018, 2015, 2013, 2012, 2010 and 2009. It is incredible to think that Taylor Swift’s first ever Melbourne shows on 9 and 10 March 2009 were at the small Melbourne club Billboard which has a capacity of around 1000. She is playing to 300 times that in Melbourne alone on this tour. A year later she updated to the 14,000 capacity Rod Laver Arena for the Fearless (2010) and then Speak Now World Tour (2012) before going next level to the arenas Etihad (now Marvel) Stadium in 2013, AAMI Park (2015) and back to Marvel (2018) to now the crown jewel of stadiums in Australia, the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“I’m fully starstruck by the fact so many people wanted to hang out with us on a Friday night in Melbourne,” she said. “Oh, Melbourne, look at you. Every time I’m sad, I’m going to think about this.”

Seven of the 13 tracks from Taylor’s most recent album ‘Midnights’ ends the show and the trek home begins for just shy of 100,000 crowd.

You’ll see lots of negative posts about Taylor Swift in coming days from people who weren’t there. Even the opinion of people like me who were there don’t matter. The only people who matter are the fans. Taylor Swift played to them and them only. No-one else matters.

Tens of millions of kids have discovered a love of music via the Taylor Swift gateway. How that evolves is up to them but the point is she is a gateway to a love of music for millions. With all that is divisive in the world today, it is wonderful to have someone like Taylor Swift who unites.

Taylor Swift’s most recent show in Melbourne from 17 February 2024

Lover

Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince

Cruel Summer

The Man

You Need to Calm Down

Lover

The Archer

Fearless

Fearless

You Belong With Me

Love Story

evermore

’tis the damn season

willow

marjorie

champagne problems

tolerate it

reputation

…Ready for It?

Delicate

Don’t Blame Me

Look What You Made Me Do

Speak Now

Enchanted

Long Live

Red

Red – Intro

22

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

I Knew You Were Trouble

All Too Well

folklore

seven

the 1

betty

the last great american dynasty

august

illicit affairs

my tears ricochet

cardigan

1989

Style

Blank Space

Shake It Off

Wildest Dreams

Bad Blood

Surprise Songs

Red

You’re Losing Me (new song)

Midnights

Lavender Haze

Anti‐Hero

Midnight Rain

Vigilante Shit

Bejeweled

Mastermind

Karma

The remaining Australian dates of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour are tonight 17 and tomorrow 18 February in Melbourne and 23, 24, 25 and 26 February in Sydney, all with special guest artist, Sabrina Carpenter.

https://www.frontiertouring.com/taylorswift

