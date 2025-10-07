 Teenager Reunite After Two Decades for New Album ‘Fourteen' and Single ‘Getting Tough' - Noise11.com
by Noise11.com on October 8, 2025

Nearly twenty years after their cult debut Thirteen became an underground classic of the indie-dance era, Teenager, the long-running collaboration between Nick Littlemore of PNAU and Empire of the Sun and New Zealand’s Pip Brown, better known as Ladyhawke, return with their long-awaited second album Fourteen. The release arrives alongside the pulsing electro-acid groove of lead track Getting Tough.

Formed in 2004, Teenager emerged at a time when electronic rock and post-punk revivalism were reshaping the sound of alternative music. Littlemore, already known for his work with PNAU, joined forces with Brown, who was then a rising guitarist and vocalist making her name in Wellington’s indie scene. Their debut album Thirteen was released in 2006 through the cult Australian label Timberyard Records and recorded across studios in Sydney, London, New York, Paris and Los Angeles.

Thirteen was an experimental blend of punk energy and dancefloor intensity. Tracks like Pony and Bound and Gagged became underground favourites for their mix of distorted guitar, electronic textures and restless rhythms. The record featured contributions from members of Sonic Youth, Van She, The Presets and The Birthday Party, giving it a rough-edged energy that sat comfortably between club music and art rock. Although the album never crossed into the mainstream, it achieved a devoted following in Australia, the UK and the US, where Teenager were praised for pushing boundaries long before electronic crossovers became the norm.

After Thirteen, both artists followed their own musical destinies. Brown launched her solo career as Ladyhawke in 2008, releasing her self-titled debut album featuring the synth-pop anthems Paris Is Burning and My Delirium. Her nostalgic mix of 1980s-inspired pop and indie swagger made her an international name, while Littlemore continued his sonic explorations through PNAU and later Empire of the Sun, collaborating with Luke Steele to produce global hits such as Walking on a Dream, We Are the People and Alive. As part of PNAU, he continued to reinvent electronic pop, working with artists like Elton John, Dua Lipa and Troye Sivan.

Despite their diverging paths, the creative connection between Littlemore and Brown never disappeared. Over the years, they kept sharing ideas and working on tracks in studios from Sydney to Los Angeles, London and San Antonio. The result is Fourteen, a collection that reflects two decades of evolution and experimentation.

“This collection of songs was built so many years after the initial LP, Thirteen,” Littlemore said. “Recorded in LA, Sydney, London and San Antonio from 2003 until 2025, Fourteen showcases unique collaborations with original members Ladyhawke and Donnie Sloan, as well as Peter Mayes and Sam LaMore from PNAU, Ivy Rose from LAB78, and our favourite Sydney children’s choir.”

The new single Getting Tough exemplifies Teenager’s playful innovation. “It started as a toy death-influenced beat with Sam LaMore,” Littlemore explained. “It went through a myriad of changes but always held onto its 8-bit core. Ladyhawke and I worked on it at my studio in Los Angeles – a small shed at the back of my garden. By around the 15th version, we brought in a kids’ choir to record remotely. I’ve always loved chants and imagined the vocal parts as if I were in a crowd at a sports match. I’m not much of a sports fan, but I love that chorus of voices shouting together, it adds unmatched fire to a track.”

The album’s tracks, including A.A., Sail the Seas, Love Is You and Getting Tough, channel the euphoric pulse and cinematic scope that have defined Littlemore and Brown’s respective careers. Rich in texture and emotion, it’s a reminder that Teenager have always operated slightly outside of time, making music that sounds both nostalgic and futuristic.

After almost twenty years apart, Teenager’s return is not just a reunion but a continuation of an unfinished story – one that began in the mid-2000s when electronic music and indie rock collided and continues now with Fourteen, a record that looks to the future while honouring where it all began.

Fourteen by Teenager featuring Ladyhawke is out now via etcetc.

