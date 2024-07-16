 Jack Black Kneejerks and Cancels Tenacious D Australian and New Zealand Tour - Noise11.com

by Paul Cashmere on July 17, 2024

Jack Black has made the ultimate kneejerk reaction cancelling the Tenacious D Australian tour after partner Kyle Lass made a joke about the Trump shooting.

Lass was celebrating his birthday on stage at the Sydney concert when he was presented with a cake and asked to make a wish. ‘Don’t miss Trump next time,” he joked.

The audience also took it as a joke bursting into laughter but Jack Black did not and cancelled the remaining dates in Australia and New Zealand.

White issued a statement saying “the tour no longer feels appropriate”.

White wrote, “I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form.

After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour and all future create plans are on hold”.

While Lass’ comments were indeed inappropriate, Black’s overreaction is over the top and a slap in the face to Tenacious D fans in the four Australian and two New Zealand cities who now miss out on the show.

Kyle Gass has apologised for the comment stating, “The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake. I don’t condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement. I profoundly apologize to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused.”

In January this year after a school shooting in Iowa Trump told his followers “we have to get over it. We have to move on”.

In 2023 in a speech to the National Rifle Association he said that deadly school shootings “were not a gun problem” and then blamed the Democrats, mental health issues, marijuana and the transgender community. His shooter was a White, Male, Registered Republican.

Trump was not joking with his comments. Lass was. And Black has overreacted.

AU/NZ Tour Cancellation
Frontier Touring regret to advise that the remaining dates of Tenacious D’s tour of Australia and New Zealand have been cancelled.

All purchased tickets will receive a full refund.  Impacted dates are as follows:

Tuesday 16 July
Newcastle Entertainment Centre | Newcastle, NSW

Thursday 18 July
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 20 July
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Monday 22 July
Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA

Wednesday 24 July
TSB Arena | Wellington, NZ

Friday 26 July
Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

AU Shows

Tickets will be automatically refunded in full (including refundable ticket purchase, if relevant) to the original payment method used for purchase and patrons do not need to take any action. 

Patrons should allow approximately 30 business days for the refund to appear in their account.  Please do not contact Ticketek regarding your refund.

NZ shows

No action is required. Your refund will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase. It should appear on your account within 14-21 days. If the tickets were transferred to you, the refund will go to the fan who originally purchased the tickets from Ticketmaster.

