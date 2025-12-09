Thaikkudam Bridge Announce Australian Tour For March 2026 - Noise11.com

Thaikkudam Bridge, one of India’s most dynamic live collectives, will return to Australia in March 2026 with a run of headline shows across Eora, Naarm and Tarndanya. The tour, presented by Blaide.live, will showcase the band’s high-intensity fusion of Indian classical traditions, folk influences and hard rock power, delivered through a 15-member ensemble with nine vocalists and six instrumentalists.

Formed in Kerala in 2013 by Siddharth Menon and Govind Vasantha, Thaikkudam Bridge emerged with a vision to create music that honoured India’s cultural roots while evolving into a sound with international reach. The group built its early reputation on the television program Music Mojo on Kappa TV, where their viral original Fish Rock introduced a striking mix of folk humour and guitar-driven intensity. The track, sung with the signature refrain Ayela, Mathi, Choora, Kaari, became an online favourite and set the band on a fast path to national recognition.

The group’s name, suggested by former member Piyush Kapoor, originates from a bridge in Kochi, which became a symbolic meeting point for the band’s diverse backgrounds and influences. Prior to forming the collective, the members were active musicians in their own right. The success of Fish Rock convinced them to shift their focus and build a full-time touring and recording group.

Their early online popularity soon led to college festivals, cultural events and major appearances across India, supported by additional viral success through covers and reinterpretations. The band’s early release Nostalgia, built on melodies from classic Malayalam films of the 1980s and 1990s, grew into another major social media hit.

Thaikkudam Bridge released their debut album Navarasam in 2015, a multilingual work spanning Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi material. The album explored political satire, historic storytelling and social commentary through songs such as Aarachar, One, Sulthan and the title track Navarasam, supported by visually striking music videos that expanded their audience. The independent single Chathe, released earlier in their Music Mojo period, became part of the collection.

Their first step into film composition arrived with Theevandi for the 2015 feature film Haram, which marked the group’s growing influence across the Indian music landscape.

The ensemble reached a new creative peak with their 2019 album Namah, a large-scale project recorded over two years that paid tribute to the artists who shaped the band’s musical identity. Namah included collaborations with globally respected musicians such as Guthrie Govan, Chris Adler, Marco Minnemann, Jordan Rudess, Pandit Ram Narayan, Pandit Viswamohan Bhat, Umayalpuram K. Sivaraman, Ustad Rashid Khan and Niladri Kumar, placing the album firmly within the expanding movement of Indian independent music on the world stage.

Thaikkudam Bridge have since performed more than 1000 concerts across the United States, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Australia, with appearances at major events including Milwaukee Summerfest, NH7 Weekender, Independence Rock, Mojo Rising, YouTube FanFest and Dubai Expo 2020. Their international acclaim earned them awards including Most Popular Musical Band at the Behindwoods Gold Mic Music Awards, Best Band in the World Music Stage Category and Best Emerging Artiste at Summerfest.

The band’s journey has not been without controversy. In 2022, similarities were identified between their 2017 Navarasam title track and Varaha Roopam from the Kannada film Kantara. After public discussion and claims of musical resemblance, Thaikkudam Bridge filed a copyright case against the film’s producers. A Kozhikode District Court injunction prevented the use of Varaha Roopam across theatrical, OTT and digital platforms pending legal proceedings. The incident highlighted the group’s influence on modern Indian fusion.

Through every milestone, Thaikkudam Bridge have remained committed to presenting a sound that is emotionally charged, rooted in tradition and bold in its ambition. Their Australian shows in 2026 will offer audiences the immersive musical experience that has carried the group from a Kerala television studio to some of the world’s most significant festival stages.

Thaikkudam Bridge Australia Tour 2026

Friday 6 March, Liberty Hall, Eora/Sydney

Saturday 7 March, Northcote Theatre, Naarm/Melbourne

Monday 9 March, Fantail at Gluttony, Adelaide Fringe, Tarndanya/Adelaide

