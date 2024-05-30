The Angels Premiere First Song With Nick Norton ‘Ninety Nine’ - Noise11.com

The Angels first new song with new singer Nick Norton ‘Ninety Nine’ sounds exactly how you want it to sound … like classic Angels.

All the parts are on play with ‘Ninety Nine’. That seamless guitar interaction with the Brewster brothers John and Rick supplemented with the other Brewsters John’s sons Sam on bass and Tom Brewster on drums. Sam has been with The Angels since 2013. Tom is new to the line-up, replacing Nick who stepped up to lead singer status to replace Dave Gleeson, who joined late 2012 just before Sam. “We’ve found a new energy,” Sam Brewster says. “And I think you can hear that on this record.”

‘Ninety Nine’ is the first song from a new Angels album. “There was a lot of spontaneity with this album,” John Brewster points out. “If someone had an idea, we recorded it.”

“It’s a good feeling,” Rick Brewster says. “We got what we set out to achieve. This is The Angels 2024.”

The Angels are touring the 50 Not Out shows arounf Australia to mark their 50th anniversary.

THE ANGELS

50 NOT OUT

NATIONAL TOUR – with special guest MI-SEX

Tickets on sale now via theangels.com.au

Fri 28 June Prince Bandroom- St Kilda, VIC

Sat 29 June Croxton Bandroom – Thornbury, VIC

Fri 05 July King Street – Newcastle, NSW

Sat 06 July Factory Theatre – Marrickville, NSW

Fri 12 July Doyalson RSL Club – Doyalson, NSW

Sat 13 July Hindley Street Music Hall – Adelaide, SA

Fri 19 July Mounties – Mt Pritchard, NSW

Sat 20 July Hornsby RSL – Hornsby, NSW

Fri 26 July Freo Social – Fremantle, WA

Sat 27 July Astor Theatre – Perth, WA

Fri 02 August Beats at Sopo – Southport, QLD

Sat 03 August Alexandra Hills Hotel – Brisbane, QLD

