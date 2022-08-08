The Angels To Play New Zealand With ZZ Top, Stone Temple Pilots and Pat Benetar - Noise11.com

The Angels will head to New Zealand in February 2023 for a show with ZZ Top, Stone Temple Pilots and Pat Benetar & Neil Giraldo.

New Zealand’s Summer Concert Tour will be in Waitangi on 4 and 5 February and Gibbston Valley Winery on 11 February.

11:00am Main Gates Open

11:30am Local Act

12:30pm The Angels

2:00pm Stone Temple Pilots

3:30pm Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

5:00pm ZZ Top

6:15pm Concert Ends

At this point there is no word if the tour will spill back into Australia. Stone Temple Pilots were in Australia earlier this year for Under The Southern Stars. 2023 dates for that will be announced soon.

ZZ Top last played in Australia in 2013. Pat Benetar last performed in Australia in 2010.

