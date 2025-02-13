The Audreys Ask The Age Old Question ‘Beatles vs Stones’? - Noise11.com

The Audreys have rekindled the more than half century argument ‘Beatles Vs Stones’.

“One of the questions I like to ask people to work out if I’m going to like them or not is “Beatles or Stones” (I’m firmly camp Stones for the record) so this is about that,” shares Coates of the Beatles V Stones origin story. “I wrote it mostly on my own on guitar, then my guitarist Tom came along and added the bridge and some cool harmonic moments.”

“I learned to play guitar during COVID because I was so, so bored,” Coates adds. “I was a piano player up until that point, plus I played a bit of ukulele and harmonica and melodica and various other small and silly instruments. At first, I hated the guitar because it tore up my fingers and made my hand ache, but once I popped on my big girl panties about the pain, I loved how easy it was to write songs with. A guitar is always just a reach away, you don’t have to get up and walk to the piano if you get inspired.”

‘Beatles vs Stones’ is from the fifth album for The Audreys ‘Ruin & Repair’ out 14 March 2025.

RUIN & REPAIR AUSTRALIAN TOUR

THU 27 MAR | THE RIVER, MARGARET RIVER, WA | 18+

FRI 28 MAR | LYRICS UNDERGROUND, PERTH, WA | 18+

SAT 29 MAR | MOJOS, FREMANTLE, WA | 18+

FRI 4 APR | IMPERIAL HOTEL, EUMUNDI, QLD | 18+

SAT 5 APR | OLD MUSEUM (STUDIO), BRISBANE, QLD | 18+

SUN 6 APR | WALLABY HOTEL, GOLD COAST, QLD | 18+

THU 10 APR | CAMELOT LOUNGE, SYDNEY, NSW | 18+

FRI 11 APR | STREET THEATRE, CANBERRA, ACT | 18+

SAT 12 APR | MILTON THEATRE, MILTON, NSW | 18+

SUN 13 APR | AVOCA THEATRE, CENTRAL COAST, NSW | All Ages

THU 24 APR | SOOKI LOUNGE, BELGRAVE, VIC | 18+

FRI 25 APR | BRUNSWICK BALLROOM, BRUNSWICK, VIC | 18+

SAT 26 APR | MEMO MUSIC HALL, ST KILDA, VIC | 18+

FRI 16 MAY | QUIRKZ, HUNTER VALLEY, NSW | 18+

SAT 17 MAY | BRASS MONKEY, CRONULLA, NSW | 18+

SUN 18 MAY | HERITAGE HOTEL, BULLI, NSW | 18+

THU 22 MAY | THE ROYAL OAK, LAUNCESTON, TAS | 18+

FRI 23 MAY | MOUNT GNOMON FARM, PENGUIN, TAS | All Ages

SAT 24 MAY | CRAIGIE KNOWE VINEYARD, CRANBROOK, TAS | 18+

SUN 25 MAY | LONGLEY HOTEL, HOBART, TAS | 18+

SAT 7 JUN | THE GOV, ADELAIDE, SA | 18+

FRI 29 AUG | GYMPIE MUSTER, GYMPIE, QLD | All Ages

SUN 26 OCT | NIMBIN ROOTS FESTIVAL, NIMBIN, NSW | All Ages

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com