 The Beatles Tease Rubber Soul Box Set With Cryptic Countdown - Noise11 Music News
The Beatles during the Rubber Soul era in 1965.

The Beatles Rubber Soul

The Beatles Tease Rubber Soul Box Set With Cryptic Countdown

by Paul Cashmere on July 29, 2026

in New Music,News

A countdown on The Beatles’ official website has fuelled widespread expectations that the band’s next Super Deluxe Edition will be 1965’s landmark album Rubber Soul, with an announcement expected on July 29.

by Paul Cashmere

The Beatles have ignited speculation over the long anticipated Super Deluxe Edition of Rubber Soul after launching a countdown clock and cryptic teaser across their official website and fan newsletter ahead of an announcement scheduled for 2pm BST on July 29.

The teaser appeared on July 28, featuring a countdown ending exactly 24 hours later alongside the message, “Good things come to those who Wait.” Fans quickly noticed the deliberate capitalisation of “Wait”, widely interpreting it as a reference to the song “Wait”, one of the tracks from Rubber Soul. While Apple Corps has not confirmed the subject of the announcement, the clues strongly point towards the 1965 album becoming the next title in The Beatles’ acclaimed Super Deluxe Edition series.

If confirmed, Rubber Soul would become the sixth Beatles studio album to receive the expanded anniversary treatment following Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, The Beatles (White Album), Abbey Road, Let It Be and Revolver. Each of those releases has featured new stereo mixes created by Giles Martin using advanced audio separation technology, together with previously unheard studio recordings, demos and extensive archival material.

Rubber Soul occupies a pivotal place in The Beatles’ catalogue. Released in December 1965, it marked a significant creative leap as the songwriting of John Lennon and Paul McCartney became increasingly introspective and sophisticated. The album introduced enduring classics including “Drive My Car”, “Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)”, “Nowhere Man”, “Michelle”, “Girl”, “If I Needed Someone”, “I’m Looking Through You” and “In My Life”.

Unlike later Beatles albums, however, Rubber Soul has presented unique technical challenges for remixing because many of the original recordings were captured on four-track tape with instruments and vocals permanently combined on the same tracks.

Giles Martin has previously acknowledged those difficulties. Speaking in 2021, he explained that improved software would eventually make it possible to revisit early Beatles recordings without compromising the integrity of the original performances. At the time, he questioned how vocals could be repositioned in a modern stereo mix without dragging guitars or other instruments with them. In 2022, while promoting the Revolver box set, Martin suggested that Rubber Soul would probably be next, although he said work had not yet begun.

Since then, the development of machine assisted audio separation technology has transformed what is technically possible. The same technology was successfully employed for the Revolver Super Deluxe Edition, the expanded Red and Blue collections and the final Beatles single, “Now And Then”, making Rubber Soul a logical next step.

Several recordings from the Rubber Soul sessions have already surfaced across previous archival releases, offering clues about what could appear in a comprehensive box set.

Anthology 2 included:

“Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)” (Take 1), recorded on 12 October 1965.
“I’m Looking Through You” (Take 1), recorded on 24 October 1965.
“12-Bar Original” (Take 2, edited), recorded on 4 November 1965.

The expanded Anthology collection later added:

“In My Life” (Take 1).
“Nowhere Man” (First Version, Take 2).

The 2023 edition of 1962-1966 also featured newly remixed versions of several Rubber Soul era recordings, including “Drive My Car”, “Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)”, “Nowhere Man”, “Michelle”, “In My Life”, “If I Needed Someone” and “Girl”, alongside the contemporary singles “We Can Work It Out” and “Day Tripper”. Those remixes effectively demonstrated how modern separation technology could enhance the original recordings while preserving their character.

American Beatles albums were different from UK releases because US record labels altered the tracklists to include hit singles, shorten album lengths to 11 or 12 tracks, and reduce manufacturing costs tied to American royalty laws.The UK (outside US) is considered the authentic one:

UK Release (Parlophone)

Side One
“Drive My Car”
“Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)”
“You Won’t See Me”
“Nowhere Man”
“Think for Yourself”
“The Word”
“Michelle”

Side Two
“What Goes On”
“Girl”
“I’m Looking Through You”
“In My Life”
“Wait”
“If I Needed Someone”
“Run for Your Life”

US Release (Capitol Records)

Side One
“I’ve Just Seen a Face”
“Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)”
“You Won’t See Me”
“Think for Yourself”
“The Word”
“Michelle”

Side Two
“It’s Only Love”
“Girl”
“I’m Looking Through You”
“In My Life”
“Wait”
“Run for Your Life”

Although Apple has not revealed the contents of the forthcoming announcement, previous Super Deluxe Editions have typically combined new stereo, Dolby Atmos and high resolution mixes with multiple discs of session recordings, alternate takes and extensive hardcover books documenting the album’s creation.

Historically, Beatles archival releases have been issued during October ahead of the Christmas retail period. Should Rubber Soul follow the established pattern, fans are likely to see the collection released later this year.

Interest in The Beatles continues to remain exceptionally strong more than five decades after the band’s break-up. Alongside ongoing archival projects, Paul McCartney continues to perform, director Sam Mendes is preparing four interconnected Beatles feature films, and London’s 3 Savile Row, the home of Apple Corps during the band’s final years, is scheduled to reopen as a major visitor destination in 2027.

For Beatles collectors, however, attention is firmly fixed on the countdown clock. If fan expectations prove correct, one of the group’s most influential albums is about to receive its definitive archival edition.

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