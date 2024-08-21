The Black Crowes Put Their Own Tour Together After Aerosmith Demise - Noise11.com

The Black Crowes will tour North America with new dates added to exciting dates to make up for the cancelled shows after the sudden demise of Aerosmith.
Aerosmith came to a sudden end early August 2024 when it was announced that Steven Tyler’s vocal chords were not improving after a vocal injury a year earlier.
Watch the Noise11 interview with Rich Robinson.
The Black Crowes, Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise)
9/27/24 – Northfield, OH – MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage +
9/28/24 – Cincinnati, OH – Hard Rock Cincinnati Outdoor Arena
10/1/24 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena +
10/3/24 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
10/4/24 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre *
10/6/24 – St. Petersburg, FL – Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater *
10/9/24 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion
10/10/24 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center +
10/12/24 – Macon, GA – Atrium Health Amphitheater
10/13/24 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre +
10/15/24 – Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
10/18/24 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana
10/19/24 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre *
10/23/24 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall *
10/25/24 – Rockford, IL – Hard Rock Live Rockford *
10/26/24 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory +
10/29/24 – Moon Township, PA – UPMC Events Center +
10/31/24 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena *
11/2/24 – Rama, ON – Casino Rama Resort *
11/7/24 – Tulsa, OK – Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort +
11/8/24 – San Antonio, TX – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts +
11/10/24 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater +
11/11/24 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater +
11/14/24 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater
11/16/24 – Albuquerque, NM – Legends Theater at Route 66 Casino Hotel *
11/19/24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater +
11/30/24 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento *
12/3/24 – Stateline, NV – Tahoe Blue Event Center
12/5/24 – Las Vegas, NV – The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas +
12/6/24 – Indio, CA – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Special Events Center
12/19/24 – Oxon Hill, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor *
12/21/24 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre +
12/22/24 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre +
+New Date
*Rescheduled Date
