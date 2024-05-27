 The Black Keys Explain Tour Cancellation - Noise11.com
The Black Keys Explain Tour Cancellation

by Music-News.com on May 28, 2024

in News

The Black Keys cancelled their upcoming North American tour because they want to make the shows more “exciting” and “intimate”.

Fans of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney were left baffled when they scrapped the entire US and Canada leg of the ‘International Players’ tour which was due to kick off in September but they have now joked the musicians are “alive and well” and just want to make changes to their plans.

A statement from The Black Keys explained: “The band wants to assure everyone that Dan and Patrick are alive and well.

“Following the recent run of shows in the UK and Europe, including stops at iconic venues like Brixton Academy and the Zenith in Paris, we have decided to make some changes to the North American leg of the ‘International Players’ Tour hat will enable us to offer a similarly exciting, intimate experience for both fans and the band, and will be announcing a revised set of dates shortly.”

They went on to reveal fans who had purchased tickets to the previous dates will get priority when the new shows are announced.

The statement – posted on X – added: “Everyone who had purchased tickets and/or VIP to the initial tour dates will be fully refunded – and when the new plans are announced, will be the first to be able to buy tickets.”

The message concluded: “Thank you for your understanding and apologies for the surprise change … We’re pretty sure everyone is going to be excited when you see what we have in mind though, and look forward to seeing everyone soon.”

The North American tour had previously been due to kick off in Tulsa, Oklahoma on September 17 with stops in cities such as Austin, Los Angeles, Toronto, Nashville, New York, Chicago and Detroit.

