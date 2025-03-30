The Corrs Play The Royal Albert Hall for Teenage Cancer Trust - Noise11.com

The Corrs delivered a spellbinding performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall, revisiting the venue that played a pivotal role in launching their career. The Irish pop-rock icons took to the stage in support of the Teenage Cancer Trust, an event that continues to bring together some of the biggest names in music and entertainment to raise vital funds for young people with cancer.

This year’s Teenage Cancer Trust concert series, running from March 24-30, boasts a stellar lineup including The Who, James Arthur, a comedy night hosted by Micky Flanagan, a special evening curated by Erased Tapes featuring Penguin Cafe, and performances by Frank Carter alongside Sex Pistols’ legends Paul Cook, Steve Jones, and Glen Matlock.

The excitement was palpable as The Corrs emerged to the sound of rhythmic drums, kicking off their set with an impassioned rendition of Only When I Sleep. Andrea Corr addressed the audience, reflecting on the Royal Albert Hall’s significance in their career.

“This place is very dear to our hearts. It was a completely pivotal moment in our career. We were a little bit younger than we are now. Our music was generally placed in the folk section of record store archives—they didn’t really know where to put us, this combination of traditional Irish and pop rock, the ‘prock’, if we’re going full Spinal Tap,” Andrea mused. “That all changed because we capitalized on our Irishness… it was St. Patrick’s Day, it was broadcast on the BBC, and it changed our trajectory. This place is where it happened, so it’s really special to play here again.

“The Teenage Cancer Trust does incredible work, supporting teenagers who are even more vulnerable than teenagers already are. Let’s blow the roof off tonight.”

A Setlist of Iconic Hits

The Corrs continued to captivate the audience with a mix of haunting melodies and high-energy classics. Caroline Corr’s violin led the charge for Lough Erin Shore, before the radio smash What Can I Do had fans singing along in unison.

The crowd rose to their feet for Joy of Life and the show-stopping Ellis Island, a stirring, piano-led ode to America as a land of hope. The momentum built with Lagan Love and the pop anthem Radio, paving the way for an electrifying final stretch featuring their beloved cover of Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams, I Never Loved You Anyway, So Young, and the timeless Runaway.

For the encore, the band delivered a rousing performance of Breathless, with the entire Royal Albert Hall audience dancing along before wrapping the night with a jig-inducing finale, Toss the Feathers.

Special Guests: Dea Matrona

Opening for The Corrs was Dea Matrona, the Belfast-born duo of Mollie McGinn and Orlaith Forsythe. The school friends, who started their journey busking on the streets of Belfast, showcased their exceptional harmonies and musicianship. A standout moment saw the rest of the band step back, allowing Mollie and Orlaith to take center stage with a breathtaking acoustic performance of Glory Glory. The duo then returned for an electrifying finale with Red Button.

The Cause Behind the Concerts

Kate Collins, Chief Executive of Teenage Cancer Trust, expressed her gratitude for the event’s ongoing success.

“We are delighted that some of the biggest names in music and entertainment are performing at this year’s Teenage Cancer Trust gigs at the Royal Albert Hall. We couldn’t be more grateful for their commitment to raising vital funds for young people with cancer,” she said.

“These concerts, the brainchild of—and driven by—the legendary Roger Daltrey since 2000, have raised a phenomenal £34 million to fund Teenage Cancer Trust’s work across the UK, ensuring that young people with cancer receive the expert, individual care and support they need at this unique and critical stage of their lives. Roger remains a tireless Honorary Patron and is unstoppable in his support.”

Jamie Johnson, Head of Music and Entertainment at Teenage Cancer Trust, echoed the sentiment.

“I see firsthand the incredible impact the music and entertainment industry can make when it rallies behind a cause. The Royal Albert Hall shows are a cornerstone of our charity’s work, and their success is only possible thanks to the unwavering support of artists, managers, agents, promoters, crew, and our generous audiences.”

