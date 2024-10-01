 The Cowsills Recover and Restore 1998 ‘Global’ Album - Noise11.com
The Cowsills Recover and Restore 1998 ‘Global’ Album

by Paul Cashmere on October 2, 2024

in News

The Cowsills have recorded their second album of the 21st century with the upcoming ‘Global’ album featuring lots of special guests.

Bob, John, Paul, and Susan Cowsill, as well as veteran bassist Robby Scharf welcomed in Vicki Peterson (of The Bangles, Continental Drifters), Berton Averre (pf The Knack), Peter Holsapple (of The dB’s, Continental Drifters) and actor and one-time Beach Boys drummer John Stamos for the album.

The songs from ‘Global’ were at least five years old when the album was released in 1998, with a lot of the recording done in 1993.

Family act The Cowsills formed as a band in 1965. The members, Bill, Bob, Barry, John, Susan and Paul as well as their mother Barbara were the inspiration for the hit TV show The Partridge Family. Originally the show was going to be The Cowsills but it took so long to develop that the two youngest Cowsills were “too old” to play themselves, so the actors we know as The Partridge Family were recruited for the show.

The Cowsills had some major hits including ‘The Rain, The Park & Other Things’ (no 2 USA, no 4 Australia), ‘Indian Lake’ (no 10 USA, no 3 Australia) and ‘Hair’ (no 2 USA, no 1 Australia).

Watch the lyric video for ‘What I Believe’:

Global tracklist:
1. What About Love
2. Under The Gun
3. She Said To Me
4. You’ve Got No Time
5. Cross That Line
6. What I Believe
7. I Be Low
8. Far Away
9. Rescue
10. Is It Any Wonder
11. Some Good Years
12. Free Fall*
13. Maybe It’s You*
14. Shine*

*bonus tracks for CD/digital version

