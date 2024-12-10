 The Cruel Sea To Play Live At The Gardens - Noise11.com
Tex Perkins of The Cruel Sea. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

The Cruel Sea To Play Live At The Gardens

by Paul Cashmere on December 11, 2024

in News

The Cruel Sea have announced their first event for 2025. The Cruel Sea will be perform in Melbourne’s Botanic Gardens for Live At The gardens in March.

The Cruel Sea were special guests of Cold Chisel’s The Big Five-O tour in 2024. 2025 will see the release of ‘Straight Into The Sun’, the band’s first album in 23 years.

The 2025 line-up is Tex Perkins (since 1989), Jim Elliott (drums) (since 1987), Ken Gormly (bass)(since 1988), Dan Rumour (guitar) (since 1987) and collaborator, Matt Walker (guitar) (since 2023).

The Cruel Sea’s previous album ‘Where’s The Smoke’ was released in 2001. ‘Straight Into The Sun’ will be released 7 March, 2025.

The Cruel Sea’s biggest album was ‘Three Legged Dog’ (no 1, 1995).

The Cruel Sea Live At The Gardens, Saturday 8 March 2025 at Royal Botanic Gardens, will also feature Mark Seymour & The Undertow, Vika & Linda and Loose Content.

