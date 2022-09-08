The Cult Reveals ‘Under The Midnight Sun’ Details - Noise11.com

The Cult will reveal their 11th album ‘Under The Midnight Sun’ in October and have announced the news with the premiere of ‘Give Me Mercy’.

The title track was inspired when The Cult were performing in the summer in Finland where the sun didn’t set. “It’s three in the morning, the sun’s up, and there’s all these beautiful people in this halcyon moment,” Astbury remembers. “People are laying on the grass, making out, drinking, smoking. There were rows of flowers at the front of the stage from the performances earlier that evening. It was an incredible moment.”

“Under The Midnight Sun” track listing:

01. Mirror

02. A Cut Inside

03. Vendetta X

04. Give Me Mercy

05. Outer Heaven

06. Knife Through Butterfly Heart

07. Impermanence

08. Under The Midnight Sun

The Cult will tour North America in September and October.

The Cult Tour Dates:

Sept 15 – Hard Rock Casino – Vancouver, BC

Sept 17- Grey Eagle Resort & Casino – Calgary, AB

Sept 18 – Jubilee Theatre – Edmonton, AB

Sept 20 – CU Place – Sid Buchwold Theatre – Saskatoon,SK

Sept 21 – Burton Cummings Theatre for the Performing Arts – Winnipeg, MB

Sept 23 – Sylee Theatre – Madison, WI *

Sept 24 – Hoyt Sherman Theatre – Des Moines, IA *

Sept 25 – The Admiral – Omaha, NE *

Sept 27 – Uptown Theatre – Kansas City, MO *#

Sept 29 – Fillmore – New Orleans, LA *

Sept 30 – 713 Music Hall – Houston, TX *

Oct 2 – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre – Austin, TX *

Oct 9 – The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA #

# – Black Rebel Motorcycle Club support

% – Zola Jesus support

* – King Woman support

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

