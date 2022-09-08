 The Cult Reveals ‘Under The Midnight Sun’ Details - Noise11.com
Ian Astbury, The Cult - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Ian Astbury, The Cult - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

The Cult Reveals ‘Under The Midnight Sun’ Details

by Paul Cashmere on September 8, 2022

in News

The Cult will reveal their 11th album ‘Under The Midnight Sun’ in October and have announced the news with the premiere of ‘Give Me Mercy’.

The title track was inspired when The Cult were performing in the summer in Finland where the sun didn’t set. “It’s three in the morning, the sun’s up, and there’s all these beautiful people in this halcyon moment,” Astbury remembers. “People are laying on the grass, making out, drinking, smoking. There were rows of flowers at the front of the stage from the performances earlier that evening. It was an incredible moment.”

“Under The Midnight Sun” track listing:
01. Mirror
02. A Cut Inside
03. Vendetta X
04. Give Me Mercy
05. Outer Heaven
06. Knife Through Butterfly Heart
07. Impermanence
08. Under The Midnight Sun

The Cult will tour North America in September and October.

The Cult Tour Dates:
Sept 15 – Hard Rock Casino – Vancouver, BC
Sept 17- Grey Eagle Resort & Casino – Calgary, AB
Sept 18 – Jubilee Theatre – Edmonton, AB
Sept 20 – CU Place – Sid Buchwold Theatre – Saskatoon,SK
Sept 21 – Burton Cummings Theatre for the Performing Arts – Winnipeg, MB
Sept 23 – Sylee Theatre – Madison, WI *
Sept 24 – Hoyt Sherman Theatre – Des Moines, IA *
Sept 25 – The Admiral – Omaha, NE *
Sept 27 – Uptown Theatre – Kansas City, MO *#
Sept 29 – Fillmore – New Orleans, LA *
Sept 30 – 713 Music Hall – Houston, TX *
Oct 2 – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre – Austin, TX *
Oct 9 – The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA #

# – Black Rebel Motorcycle Club support
% – Zola Jesus support
* – King Woman support

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

John Hiatt at SXSW - photo by Ros O'Gorman
The John Hiatt Story Told In ‘Have A Little Faith’

John Hiatt has spent his 70th year on Earth sharing his story in the biography ‘Have A Little Faith’.

39 mins ago
Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet perform at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday 19 May 2015, photo Ros O'Gorman
Amber Lawrence To Open For Tony Hadley

Tony Hadley has revealed that country star Amber Lawrence will be joining him on his upcoming Australian tour.

2 days ago
Aerosmith In Melbourne, photo by Ros O'Gorman
Aerosmith Play First Post-Covid Show

Aerosmith returned to the stage on Sunday night (04.09.22) for the first time post-pandemic.

2 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne To Play First UK Show In Four Years

Ozzy Osbourne is to play his first US show in almost four years.

3 days ago
Kate Bush
Kate Bush ‘Running Up That Hill’ Was UK Biggest Hit Of Summer

It may be 2022 but most of the UK was transported back to 1985 this summer, as Kate Bush’s record-breaking hit Running Up That Hill has been named the UK’s Official Song of the Summer 2022, the Official Charts Company can reveal today.

3 days ago
Nirvana Nevermind 30th anniversary edition
Nirvana Win Nevermind Lawsuit

Nirvana has won a lawsuit over the cover art for 1991 album Nevermind for the "final" time.

3 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Plot New Reality Show

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning to reality TV.

4 days ago