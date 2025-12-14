The Dandy Warhols Announce Covers Album Pin Ups For 2026 Release - Noise11.com

The Dandy Warhols have confirmed the release of Pin Ups, a long discussed covers album drawn from decades of recordings made across different territories. The album will be released on March 20, 2026, via Beat The World and Little Cloud Records, and will be available on vinyl, CD, and digital formats.

Keyboardist Zia McCabe says the band has spoken for years about collecting their cover versions into one cohesive release. Many of the recordings were originally created for specific markets, tribute albums, bonus tracks, or B-sides. Until now, they have never existed together as a single body of work.

Pin Ups brings together reinterpretations of songs by artists who shaped the band’s musical DNA. The tracklist moves freely between punk, post-punk, psychedelia, folk, and alternative rock, reflecting the eclectic listening habits that have always defined the Portland group.

Released alongside the album announcement, the first single Kiss Off features Zia McCabe stepping into the vocal role originally made famous by Violent Femmes frontman Gordon Gano. The Dandy Warhols’ version adds a playful edge, framed by a retro mod-inspired arrangement.

McCabe says she is thrilled the track is finally being released. The recording had remained unheard for years, sitting untouched on a hard drive despite being one of her favourite performances. Courtney Taylor-Taylor describes the album as a nostalgic experience, noting that revisiting these recordings brought back vivid memories of different creative periods.

The choice of Kiss Off as the lead single highlights the informal spirit of Pin Ups. These are not academic recreations, but affectionate reimaginings shaped by the band’s personality and history.

Guitarist Peter G. Holmström explains that the album is built around songs the band loves, respects, and has lived with for years. Some tracks are well known singles, while others are deeper catalogue cuts that reveal a more personal connection.

Among the highlights are a surf-leaning take on Goo Goo Muck by The Cramps, a bright pop reworking of Cherry Bomb by The Runaways, and a relaxed, twang-filled version of You Ain’t Going Nowhere (Easy Chair) by The Byrds. The album also includes previously unreleased covers such as Ripple by The Grateful Dead and Jet Boy by New York Dolls.

Holmström also points to the band’s hazy and psychedelic interpretation of Blackbird by The Beatles. The recording carries additional significance, as it was made in tribute following the death of Michael Jackson, a moment that sparked reflection within the band.

As much as Pin Ups is a tribute to great songs, it also reflects The Dandy Warhols’ broader story. Formed in Portland in 1994, the band emerged from the local underground before breaking internationally with …The Dandy Warhols Come Down and later Thirteen Tales From Urban Bohemia.

That 2000 album, propelled by Bohemian Like You, cemented their global profile and remains a defining release. Over the years, the band has moved fluidly between psychedelic rock, power pop, electronic textures, and experimental projects, rarely standing still.

Their independent streak deepened with the launch of Beat The World Records, allowing the group to control their output and support other artists. That ethos continues with Pin Ups, released through the band’s own infrastructure rather than a major label system.

The past two years have been particularly significant for The Dandy Warhols. The 2024 album Rockmaker was widely embraced by fans, featuring guest appearances from Slash, Frank Black, and Debbie Harry. Its companion release Rock ReMaker followed in 2025, reworking that material through remixes and alternate versions.

The band has also expanded their live ambitions, including performances with The Oregon Symphony. Taylor-Taylor has described those shows as unmatched experiences, redefining what emotional scale live music can achieve for the group.

Pin Ups Tracklisting

Side One

Cherry Bomb – The Runaways

What We All Want – Gang Of Four

Primary – The Cure

Kiss Off – Violent Femmes

Goo Goo Muck – The Cramps

Rain – The Cult

Side Two

Straight To Hell – The Clash

Sister Golden Hair – America

Lay Lady Lay – Bob Dylan

Ripple – The Grateful Dead

You Ain’t Going Nowhere (Easy Chair) – The Byrds

Blackbird – The Beatles

Side Three

The Beautiful People – Marilyn Manson

Love Song – The Damned

Jet Boy – New York Dolls

She Sells Sanctuary – The Cult

Inside The Outside – Love And Rockets

