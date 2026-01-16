The Devil Wears Prada Release Secret Track Play The Old Shit From Flowers - Noise11.com

The Devil Wears Prada have officially released Play The Old Shit, the previously hidden track that appeared exclusively at the end of the vinyl edition of their ninth album Flowers, bringing a long-rumoured moment into the open for fans worldwide. The song is now available across all streaming platforms, extending the life and conversation around an album that has marked a significant creative chapter for the Ohio metalcore veterans.

Originally embedded as a surprise for vinyl listeners, Play The Old Shit arrived without advance notice, continuing a tradition of rewarding physical-format devotees at a time when streaming dominates the listening experience. For The Devil Wears Prada, the decision represented a first. Vocalist Mike Hranica has acknowledged the band had never previously experimented with a secret track, making the vinyl-only inclusion a deliberate and playful departure from their usual release strategies. While its concealment generated immediate discussion among collectors, the band had always intended to make the track widely available once demand reached a tipping point.

Musically, Play The Old Shit serves as an alternate emotional punctuation mark to Flowers. Where the album closes in a reflective, expansive mood on its standard tracklist, the secret song offers a more direct, stripped-back energy that nods to the band’s earlier era without leaning into nostalgia as a crutch. Its release reinforces how The Devil Wears Prada continue to engage with their own history while remaining focused on forward momentum.

Released via Solid State Records, Flowers arrived late last year as the band’s ninth studio album and a defining statement more than two decades into their career. Written primarily during an extended retreat in Rodgers, Arkansas, the record was shaped by isolation, collaboration, and reflection. Keyboardist Jonathan Gering played a central role in production alongside guitarist Jeremy DePoyster and Hranica, with additional contributions from a broad circle of trusted collaborators. The resulting album confronts grief, anxiety, healing, and renewal, themes that have increasingly defined the band’s modern output.

The Devil Wears Prada formed in Dayton, Ohio in 2005 and quickly became one of metalcore’s most recognisable names. Early releases such as Dear Love: A Beautiful Discord and Plagues positioned the band within the Christian metalcore scene, while With Roots Above And Branches Below in 2009 pushed them firmly into the mainstream heavy conversation, debuting inside the Top 20 on the Billboard 200.

Subsequent releases including Dead Throne, 8:18, and Transit Blues reflected an evolving sound and lyrical focus, gradually moving away from overt religious themes toward more personal and existential subject matter.

Their 2022 album Color Decay marked a commercial and creative resurgence, driving their largest global shows to date and establishing a renewed connection with audiences. Flowers builds on that foundation, balancing heaviness with melody and embracing emotional openness as a strength rather than a vulnerability. Twenty years into their journey, the band’s cohesion as both musicians and longtime friends remains a defining force.

The release of Play The Old Shit follows a relentless international touring cycle across 2025 that included performances in South Africa, Australia, Europe, and a return to Warped Tour in Orlando. The band will continue their touring commitment with a North American headline run in March and April 2026, supported by Four Year Strong, Split Chain, and I Promised The World.

While Flowers stands as a complete and carefully sequenced album, the digital arrival of Play The Old Shit adds an unexpected epilogue, offering fans another perspective on a record already rich with meaning. For a band that has never stopped reassessing who they are and where they stand, the track functions as both a wink to longtime listeners and a reminder that The Devil Wears Prada are still willing to surprise.

