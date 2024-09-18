Miley Cyrus Accused Of Ripping Off Bruno Mars - Noise11.com

Miley Cyrus has been accused of copying Bruno Mars for her hit song Flowers.

Cyrus is being sued for copyright infringement in a new lawsuit filed by Tempo Music Investments, an investment platform claiming to share copyright for Mars’ hit When I Was Your Man.

According to TMZ, documents filed in Los Angeles federal court on Monday allege Cyrus’ hit 2023 single shares “many musical similarities” to Mars’ 2012 ballad.

The lawsuit also claims the harmony, melody, chorus, lyrics and chord progression of Flowers were “intentionally” taken from When I Was Your Man.

“It is undeniable based on the combination and number of similarities between the two recordings that Flowers would not exist without When I Was Your Man,” claims the filing.

Flowers co-writers Gregory Hein and Michael Pollack are also named in the documents.

Tempo Music Investments is seeking yet-to-be determined damages and demanding Cyrus be banned from distributing and performing the song.

Mars is not named as a plaintiff in the documents.

Cyrus took home Record of the Year for Flowers at the 2024 Grammy Awards and the track topped charts around the world.

“This award is amazing, but I really hope that it doesn’t change anything, because my life was beautiful yesterday,” she said during her acceptance speech.

The star is rumoured to have written the song about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

