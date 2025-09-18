Pacific Avenue Honour Kiama and Gerringong Roots With New Single ‘Working Class Hero' - Noise11.com

Pacific Avenue are back with their new single Working Class Hero, a track that hits close to home for the South Coast indie-rock favourites.

The Kiama/Gerringong four-piece first came to national attention with their ARIA-chart topping debut Flowers in 2023, a record that not only landed at #1 on the ARIA Australian Album Chart but also scored them two ARIA Award nominations. With Working Class Hero, Pacific Avenue are paying tribute to where it all began.

“Growing up in small regional towns like Kiama and Gerringong shaped who we are,” the band said in a statement. “The loyalty, perseverance and community spirit we saw every day is what inspired this track. It’s about the unsung heroes that keep towns like ours alive.”

The single blends Pacific Avenue’s trademark stadium-sized guitars with heartfelt storytelling. Lyrically, it reflects on the nostalgia of growing up by the coast, the guilt of leaving, and the quiet pride that comes from knowing your roots will never leave you. The accompanying video brings those themes to life, spotlighting the grit and perseverance of regional communities.

Pacific Avenue aren’t the only act flying the flag for the South Coast. Fellow Windang’s Hockey Dad have become international surf-rock exports, while The Vanns (Kiama) have built a reputation for their driving rock energy. Wollongong’s Tyne-James Organ has also carved out a soulful indie-pop niche. Together, they paint a picture of the South Coast as one of Australia’s most fertile breeding grounds for modern rock and indie music.

Fans can catch Pacific Avenue on their current East Coast tour, previewing new music ahead of their next big release. Full dates and tickets are available now at pacificavenue.com.au.

